Trump’s Call To Fallen Soldier’s Widow Released – Natasha De Alencar, Sgt. Mark De Alencar’s Wife [Video]

The body of 37-year-old Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar was carried by a team of Army members on Monday, April 10, at Dover Air Force Base. Later that same month, Natasha De Alencar, Mark’s wife, would receive a phone call of sympathy from President Donald Trump. Mark lost his life on April 8, when De Alencar’s unit encountered enemy forces in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. In the wake of the melee over Myeshia Johnson’s phone conversation with President Trump, Natasha has released her phone conversations with Trump after the widow of a Green Beret out of Edgewood, Maryland, appeared to have a different conversation with Trump.

As reported by Business Insider, the call between De Alencar and Trump occurred when Natasha came back home from creating pillows in memory of her husband. That’s when a casualty assistance officer told Natasha that President Trump wanted to speak with the widow, four days in the wake of Mark’s death. Trump told Natasha how sorry he was to hear about what happened to Mark, and noted that Mark was “an unbelievable hero” to all those who served with De Alencar and knew him.

Natasha thanked President Trump for his words about Mark and went on to say how special De Alencar was to her and their five children. Trump called Mark a leader and “the boss.” Natasha went on to tell Trump more about their talented children.

In sharp contrast to the reports about President Trump’s alleged phone conversation with Johnson, Trump’s call with Natasha appears to have been a consoling conversation. Trump invited Natasha to come to the White House as he told the widow to pass along his regards to her children and to let them know what a hero their father was.

Natasha was told by President Trump to take care of herself. She stated that the call with President Trump represented “a moment of niceness that we needed because we were going through hell.” De Alencar can be seen in the below video, with Natasha at one point receiving another call during the call with the president.



The video was released amid controversy that featured several Gold Star families who have gone against Trump’s claims that he called nearly every family of a fallen solider. Trump’s personal promise to send a $25,000 personal check to one grieving family is being fulfilled, according to the White House, saying that the check has already been sent.

[Featured Image by Cliff Owen/AP Images]