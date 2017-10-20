Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Is The Latest ‘Counting On’ Star To Anger Fans Over LGBTQ Comments

It is not a secret that members of the Duggar family have extremely conservative political views, and every time one of them speaks up on an issue, the results are usually controversial. The most recent Counting On star to be vocal about a contentious topic is Jinger Duggar’s husband Jeremy Vuolo, and his views on the LGBTQ community have caused outrage on social media.

Many are fans of Duggar and Vuolo because of their relatively liberal lifestyle (as opposed to the rest of the family), with Jinger sporting her own fashion style featuring pants and shorts, plus the fact that the couple has yet to get pregnant even though they have been married for almost a year. No other Duggar sister has made it to their first anniversary without a pregnancy announcement, so it’s a big deal in their conservative world.

However, according to In Touch Weekly, a new video on the Grace Community Church Laredo YouTube page features Vuolo speaking out against homosexuality and any thoughts of the young pastor being liberal have gone out the window.

“All you have to do is look at the sexual revolution pressuring them, and they cave into a worldview that rejects God’s truth and embraces popular opinion,” explained Jeremy Vuolo.

He went on to use a gun to illustrate his point about Christians remaining quiet on the topic of LGBTQ issues. He compared the pressure of popular thought, modern culture, and the sexual revolution to a gun pointing at Christian youth.

In the past, Vuolo has spoken out against pastors who officiate same-sex weddings, and he thinks the Duggar family should start speaking out again against homosexuality. The family stopped talking about the subject after the Josh Duggar molestation scandal. The woman who leaked the story about Duggar molesting his younger sisters did it because she was sickened by his anti-gay views.

But, Vuolo doesn’t believe that should deter the family from expressing their fundamentalist opinions. As The Hollywood Gossip points out, the Duggars like to think their brand is “folksy, loveable Christians,” who are role models for other Christian families who share their beliefs. However, to many, the family comes across as intolerant, and Vuolo’s comments are a reminder of just how set in their ways they are.

