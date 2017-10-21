Blac Chyna’s Proud Dad Eric Holland Continues To Live Simple Life As She Rakes In Big Bucks

Blac Chyna has been raking in millions ever since her life-changing career move and, of course, getting tied up with the Kardashians. However, new reports claim that despite the reality star’s luxurious lifestyle, her father continues to live a simple life as a janitor.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that while the 29-year-old curvaceous beauty enjoys being rich and famous, her father, Eric Holland, is living a low-key life.

The webloid obtained some never-before-seen photos of Blac Chyna and her dad, some of which appeared to be taken before all her fame. In the snaps, Eric Holland can be seen finishing his day at work as a school janitor.

According to the gossip site, Blac Chyna’s father is currently employed at the Theodore G. Davis Middle School in Waldorf, Maryland. Part of his job includes cleaning classrooms and restrooms as well as mowing the school’s lawn.

The gossip outlet noted that Blac Chyna’s lifestyle is a far cry from Eric Holland’s living situation. Many were quick to question whether or not Blac Chyna has been helping her father out, particularly with financial needs.

However, it seems like the proud father has nothing but good words to say about his celebrity daughter. Speaking with Radar Online, Eric Holland recalled the time when Blac Chyna was still living with him. He also gushed about how hardworking the reality star is even at a young age.

“As a teenager at home she was very hardworking. She’d look after her young half-siblings all the time. She was the oldest when she was living with me. I had a set of twins who were newborns and she would watch over them.”

Now that Blac Chyna is reaping the benefits of being rich and famous, her father couldn’t be more proud of what she has achieved.

“All the success she’s having now doesn’t surprise me. She’s very driven. I couldn’t be more proud.”

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Although little has been known about Blac Chyna’s family, previous reports revealed that Eric Holland has had a rough past. Last year, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that he has been in and out of trouble with the police for most of his adult life.

According to the outlet, Eric Holland was arrested for several crimes, including assault, battery, theft, and break-ins. There were also claims that he faced lengthy legal battles over unpaid child support.

Morning ???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Aside from Blac Chyna, he went to have other children with different women. The reality star reportedly has two half-brothers and nine half-sisters, most of them based in Maryland and Virginia.

Despite Eric Holland’s past, it has been alleged that Blac Chyna remains close to all her family.

“Obviously, Blac can’t be held responsible for her dad’s actions – but she is still close with all her family – including her dad – and visited them just a few weeks ago.”

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]