‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud: Jenelle Evans Reportedly Attacks Kailyn Lowry Over Abuse Claims After ‘Quitting’ Show

Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry are reportedly at war ahead of the taping of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, Kailyn Lowry seemingly took aim at her co-star when she commented on a GIF of her three-year-old son Kaiser crying for food on Twitter. In response to the shocking image, which was chronicled on an episode of the show a couple of weeks ago, Lowry said there was “nothing funny” about the incident.

While Jenelle Evans didn’t directly respond to the comment online, a new report claims she wasn’t happy to hear what Kailyn Lowry had to say and quickly fired back at her, via text message.

“Jenelle texted Kail and told her she shouldn’t be making ‘b***h a** comments’ about her life unless she knows the full story,” a source told Radar Online on October 20. “She complained about coming under fire on social media for not feeding her son.”

According to the report, Jenelle Evans told Kailyn Lowry not to talk to her when they come face-to-face at the reunion. She also reportedly said that she hasn’t filmed any further scenes for Teen Mom 2 and doesn’t plan to because of “girls like her.” Lowry then attempted to end the conversation between herself and Evans in a civil manner by telling her to have a nice day. However, Evans wasn’t having it and ultimately called her a “b***h” before the conversation concluded.

Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry have feuded in the past. As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Lowry took aim at Evans years ago for spreading rumors about her and her relationships on her social media pages and promoting articles that were seemingly untrue.

Earlier this month, after Lowry said that MTV’s post about a hungry Kaiser wasn’t funny, the network deleted the tweet and around the same time, Evans told her fans and followers on Instagram that she probably wouldn’t be returning to the reality show for its potential ninth season.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]