Is Angelina Jolie Really Furious Brad Pitt Is Moving On After Their Nasty Split?

It has been over a year since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, so it was only a matter of time before reports surfaced that one of them finally moved on and has started dating someone new. That time is now, and rumors are swirling that the 53-year-old Pitt is interested in 21-year-old actress Ella Purnell, and Jolie is reportedly furious.

This past week In Touch broke the news that the Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children star has caught the eye of Pitt, and it led to him cast her in the upcoming Starz drama Sweetbitter, which his company Plan B is producing. But, it’s not just her acting ability that interests Pitt, there is also a physical attraction, and he wants to be more than just colleagues.

According to Hollywood Life, if the rumors about Pitt and Purnell are true, Jolie is not happy. Not only is there a 32-year age gap, which makes Purnell only five years older than her and Pitt’s oldest son Maddox, but she also played a teenage version of Angelina Jolie in the 2016 film Maleficent.

The In Touch source claims that Pitt went “out of his way” to cast Purnell in Sweetbitter, and there is interest from Purnell since he is her number one celebrity crush.

However, a source at The Mirror says all of these rumors are completely made up. There is no truth to the story that Purnell is close to being Pitt’s new love interest. The London-born actress, who has also starred in Never Let Me Go, Churchill, and Kickass 2, denies any link to the Fight Club star.

It seems the claims that Pitt was “enchanted” by the young actress were nothing more than wishful thinking, but it is not clear if the rumors upset Jolie or if those were fabricated reports, too.

After a nearly twelve-year relationship that including a two-year marriage and six children, Jolie and Pitt continue to drag out their divorce. At some point, one of them will move on with a new love, and fans can’t wait to see who goes first.

