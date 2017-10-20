Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Allow Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt To Dress How She Wants

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is known for her boyish style and according to a new report, her parents are completely supportive of her unconventional choices in clothing.

On October 19, Life & Style magazine shared a report about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, revealing that the 11-year-old girl is the oldest biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who began dating after meeting on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born in the African country of Namibia in 2006 and joined her two older brothers, 16-year-old Maddox and 13-year-old Pax, both of whom were adopted. “She thinks she’s one of the brothers,” Angelina Jolie said of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2010. “She wants to be a boy.”

Also in the Vanity Fair interview, Angelina Jolie said that she and Brad Pitt had to cut Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s hair to be less feminine and noted that the child likes to wear “boys’ everything.”

In recent months, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has attended a couple of red carpet events, including the Breadwinner premiere and the premiere of First They Killed My Father in Toronto, Canada, and during both of the events, she was seen sporting a suit. Meanwhile, her sisters, including 12-year-old Zahara and nine-year-old Vivienne, wore dresses and looked girly.

Although Shiloh Jolie-Pitt doesn’t dress like the typical girl, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are okay with her unique style. In fact, during an interview with Reuters, Jolie said that her child’s fashion choices were “fascinating” and claimed she would never force any of her six children to be anything they are not. As for Brad Pitt, he once told Oprah Winfrey that his daughter didn’t want to be addressed by her name. Instead, she preferred to be called “John.”

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt reportedly implemented the name change at just two-years-old, revealing that she either wants to be called “John” or “Peter.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits on their relationship in September of last year of just two years of marriage. The former couple is now living separately in Los Feliz, California, where they continue to co-parent their six kids. As fans may recall, Jolie recently bought a home in Los Feliz after first renting a home in Malibu after her split from Pitt.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]