Selena Gomez Too Skinny? Experts Say Singer Lost At Least 30 Pounds

Selena Gomez stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 18, looking skinnier than ever. The 25-year-old singer wore a blue summer dress by a French fashion designer, the same one she was seen wearing in September. But fans didn’t mind the recycled ensemble; rather, they focused on how Selena got shockingly thinner in a span of but one month.

When one compares Selena Gomez’s recent photos wearing the same blue dress to the ones taken last month, it is indeed obvious that the singer did lose some weight. The dress looked tighter and fit her body better when she first wore it in September. According to Radar Online, experts claim that she dropped at least 30 pounds in one month.

“Selena Gomez has lost approximately 30 pounds from September 15 until now,” an L.A.-based nutritionist told the online magazine.

“Given that it is only a month’s time, that is incredibly alarming, regardless of her kidney transplant. In fact, kidney transplants tend to make patients gain weight, very rarely lose it.”

On Sept. 14, Selena revealed, to the surprise of her fans, that she has undergone a kidney transplant as part of her long battle against Lupus. She stated that she needed to do this for her “overall health.” The “Hands to Myself” singer received a kidney from her best friend, Francia Raisa.

Since then, Selena has been busy with her career. She shot a new campaign for the fitness brand, Puma, and is currently working on a Woody Allen film opposite Timothee Chalamet. Experts are alarmed that her hectic schedule, coupled with a likely desire to shed some pounds, is proving too much for the young star.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it is rumored that Selena is currently obsessing over losing weight. Insiders revealed that her friends are worried about her health, as she is barely eating solids these days. Additionally, she’s been excessively exercising to the point of exhaustion due to lack of nutrition.

Selena’s desire to drop pounds is likely coming from her autoimmune disease. According to Kidney.org,Lupus patients usually gain weight when their kidneys have been affected, due to the fact that the fluid in their body cannot be easily flushed out.

Health experts state that prior to a kidney transplant, the patient is advised to undergo a strict diet in preparation for the operation. After, patients usually gain a few pounds because they are allowed to eat more.

“It may be that Selena was aware of this and has maintained a strict diet and workout regimen. However, there is a danger in going too far,” a fitness expert stated.

“Selena should feel free to indulge and at this weight at least take in as many calories as she is burning daily to maintain a healthy physique.”

