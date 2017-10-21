Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce: ‘Maleficent’ Actress Wants To Find Love First Before Ex?

They were once Hollywood’s power couple but Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now living their lives separately. In fact, the exes have seemingly adjusted to their new status so well that the War Machine actor is allegedly ready to date again. However, a new report claims that the Maleficent star would rather find love first before her ex-husband. Is she dating someone right now?

If the recent report should be believed, then it appears that Angelina Jolie is racing against Brad Pitt in finding a new partner. An insider allegedly revealed that although the former Mr. and Mrs. Pitt don’t spend time together anymore, they still have a lot of common friends. This is where the 42-year-old actress supposedly gets her dish about her ex and found out that he might finally be ready to date again.

The source shared that Angelina Jolie is “very competitive and hates the idea of him beating her to the punch.” The insider then added that “it drives her crazy that he’s emotionally moved on, since she really hasn’t.”

Despite wanting to find love before Brad Pitt does, Angelina Jolie is not dating anybody as of the moment. However, the source revealed that after learning that the 53-year-old actor is looking to date again, it motivated her to give love another chance as well.

This is not the first time that Brad Pitt is rumored to be moving on from his failed marriage to Angelina Jolie. It can be recalled that the Hollywood superstar was allegedly spotted getting cozy with Sienna Miller in April. Although The City of Z actress has already slammed these romance rumors, their outing seemingly proved that the duo might have already taken their working relationship to the next level.

It appears that Brad Pitt may be enjoying being single a little too much as another report shared that he was caught on an “intimate date” with Elle Macpherson. The 53-year-old Australian model just recently split from her husband, Jeffrey Soffer, and she was allegedly caught getting flirty with the actor.

However, Brad Pitt’s camp quickly denied the claims that were shared by the publication at the time. The actor has yet to comment on the recent claims.

