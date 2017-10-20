Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Dating: Kourtney Kardashian Jealous Of Ex-BF’s New Romance With Teen Model?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have three young children together, seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign. However, despite being together for a long time, the duo has finally decided to officially end their romantic relationship. Now, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars are dating other people, and it appears that “Lord Disick” may have finally found someone to settle down with after hooking up with several women.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were first spotted together during the Cannes Film Festival in May. But knowing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s reputation with women, people assumed that it was just another quick hook-up. However, the couple slammed all the doubters as they still appear to be more and more in love in their recent outings.

In fact, an earlier report even claimed that Scott Disick is finally ready to give up his playboy ways for Sofia Richie. Kourtney Kardashian has repeatedly said in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series that there is no hope for his ex to fix his life, but apparently, he is doing it now for the 19-year-old model.

Despite their 15-year age difference and doubts that their relationship will not last long, Sofia Richie is obviously not bothered by it and continually flaunting her romance with Scott Disick. Lionel Richie’s young daughter even brought the father-of-three along with her during her scheduled appearance at Vittorio Emanuele store in the launch event for the new Adidas Originals Iniki Runner colorway, which is exclusively sold at Foot Locker stores in Europe.

Sofia Richie just can’t seem to hide her feeling for Scott Disick anymore and shared a series of sweet snaps with the 34-year-old TV personality on Instagram. The teen model is not one to shy away from flaunting her new romance with the self-proclaimed “Lord” and recently packed on the PDA during their Italian getaway.

With Scott Disick’s new romance, many are wondering if Kourtney Kardashian is jealous that her ex has finally moved on. A source told ET that the 38-year-old reality star doesn’t care about his relationships, she is only interested in co-parenting their three kids.

