‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Attacks While Victoria Recovers, Calls Jacks To Act Right Away

Next week, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) needs to make a snap decision. She will receive some news regarding their scheme to bring down Brash and Sassy. Given the current developments, she needs to reach Jack (Peter Bergman), and keep him updated with the situation.

During the past weeks in the Young and the Restless, Phyllis and Jack has been scheming to bring down Brash and Sassy. After realizing Billy (Jason Thompson) tried to gain access to Jabot’s data to be one step ahead of the competition, Jack came up with a brilliant plan. They decided to use the breach to feed Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) company with wrong information. Acting on the leaked data will affect the company, and possibly lead to its collapse.

Spoilers tease Phyllis will inform Jack they need to change their plans and act with haste. Mobilizing their plan right away is not exactly ideal but it can’t be helped. She might feel a bit guilty with what she is about to do but Young and the Restless spoilers tease Phyllis thinks it’s more important to have Billy all to herself.

Victoria will be involved in a car accident in Friday’s episode of the Young and the Restless. However, With Victoria’s current health condition, Phyllis will feel more threatened about her relationship with Billy. Right now, Victoria and Billy are close to each other since they are key figures in Brash and Sassy. Of course, they also have a long history behind them. Needless to say, Billy won’t hesitate to rush to Victoria’s side when he hears about the accident.

Today on #YR, Phyllis learns the truth about Billy's recent behavior when Jack reveals what he's done. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/dIARpmw6Dh pic.twitter.com/Sgg8GcX1Nk — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 6, 2017

Knowing a major bomb will hit Brash and Sassy while Victoria is recuperating will make Phyllis feel more desperate. Aiming for the company’s collapse while Victoria just happened to be in an accident could push Billy to stay by Victoria’s side. After all, he needs to be on top of things when another crisis hits the company. He knows he is partly to blame and Victoria needs time to recover.

Meanwhile, Scott (Daniel Hall) will continue his investigation to find Alice’s whereabouts. Resolving the case will be one of Scott’s top priorities, but Young and the Restless spoilers tease he might regret his decision.Meanwhile, Abby could also land in a dangerous situation. As for Lane, Young and the Restless spoilers tease Lily will find out Cane and Lily moved in together, and this development will come as a shock to her.

