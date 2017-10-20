Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s Twilight movie is still considered one of those films of this generation that created a massive online fandom. After the release of the last part in the Twilight saga in 2012, fans were hoping to see a new film featuring the same characters. As FKA Twigs has reportedly ended her engagement with Robert Pattinson, fans are hoping that Kristen and Robert would collaborate again for one more time.

As earlier reported by Inquisitr, Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs have reportedly called off their engagement. A report from The Sun allegedly stated that Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend is no longer in a relationship with his French singer fiancé. However, an official statement is still awaited.

In 2016, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger revealed during one of his interviews that if Stephenie Meyer agrees to carry on with the Twilight characters, then the studio will be on board to adapt it for yet another feature-length film. It was at the same time when the Robert Pattinson also talked about Twilight movie spin-off. During his interview with Yahoo, he stated that he is curious when it comes to rebooting fantasy films. He also joked that he would like to see a spin-off or stand-alone film featuring Edward Cullen — the iconic character which he portrayed.

Many fans agreed with the fact that even if the studio will get on board to make another Twilight film, then given the previous history between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, it would be difficult to cast both of them. However, given the lights of the recent updates, if FKA Twigs has actually broken up her engagement with Robert, then there is a possibility that Twilight reboot would feature the original cast and crew.

Prior to this, an alleged report from Hollywood Life suggested that FKA Twigs understand that professional life and personal life walk hand in hand and if her fiancé Robert would want to have a reunion with his ex-girlfriend Kristen, then she is not at all worried.

A source revealed to the online outlet that FKA Twigs trusts Robert Pattinson and is well aware of the fact that if Robert will share screen space with Kristen, then nothing is going to happen between the two.

“As far as Twilight is concerned, if this is something Rob really has his heart set on, she will of course support his decision.”

A source close to Robert added that the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie star desperately wish to share the screen with Kristen in the new Twilight reboot as he thinks that it is the only way to save his failing career. Kristen, on the other hand, would reportedly consider if the studio will offer her good money.

“Robert Pattinson] is more likely to come back if they make more Twilight films because he thinks it would re-spark his career, where Kristen [Stewart] wants to stay away from the franchise because she thinks of it as high school and she feels that she has graduated onto other opportunities that are more her right now.”

As of now, there is no confirmed news about Twilight movie reboot or Robert Pattinson calling off his engagement with FKA Twigs. At the same time, both Kristen and Robert are extremely busy with their upcoming projects so there is a possibility that a new Twilight movie will never see the light of the day. Do you think Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson would star in Twilight reboot movie? Share your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Franco Origlia/Getty Images]