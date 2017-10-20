Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Wedding Date Already Set After Discreet Tea Party With The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding seems inevitable now after they reportedly met with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. The Prince decided it is already time to introduce his girlfriend to the British Royal Monarch so he brought the Suits star to the Buckingham Palace.

Based on the reports, the trio had a chat over a cup of tea. Daily Mail mentioned that the discreet tea party took place just two days after Queen Elizabeth returned home from her summer holiday in Scotland.

It was said that after being away for a long while, a lot of paperwork are waiting for Her Majesty to check on. But despite this, she set aside time for her grandson so she can meet his new girlfriend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to the palace proved to be fruitful as sources revealed that the couple received the Queen’s blessings. This means that they finally got the royal thumbs up that they want.

With this development, it can be assumed that the next royal wedding is in the planning stage by now. In fact, Vanity Fair reported that Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding date may have already been set after the tea party with Queen Elizabeth.

Exclusive! Prince Harry doesn't want his wedding to Meghan Markle to be 'pomp and pageantry': https://t.co/dbZH8WgcPv — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 16, 2017

Royal observers noted that Prince Harry appears to be in a hurry to make things official with Markle and this is a sign that he is very serious with the actress. They said that the Prince’s former girlfriends waited a long time before being introduced to the Queen. Some even took years but it is different with Meghan for she was already introduced to the family including Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Incidentally, Prince Harry expressed his wish to marry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor and he wanted the wedding to be very simple and more private compared to Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

Royal Wedding Date

The wedding announcement is in the offing but it will not be this year. This is due to the fact that a number of important dates in the Royal calendar have been blocked already. Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cannot clash with the previously scheduled Royal engagements especially the official affairs.

Another thing that they considered in choosing the date was the Duchess of Cambridge’s due date for her third baby. Prince William and Kate are expecting their child to be born in mid-April.

Thus, the months of June and July have been marked as the best dates for the couple to wed. The date will also give enough time for Prince Harry and Meghan to prepare for their nuptials. What’s more, the early summer of 2018 conveniently coincides with the pair’s second anniversary so it is the best time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet the QUEEN to discuss wedding plans, sources claim https://t.co/dOX2R5YTHC pic.twitter.com/8YujIvY7m6 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle recently left her acting job as Rachel Zane in Suits. The move is needed so she can have the time to prepare for the wedding to Prince Harry and eventually become a Royal.