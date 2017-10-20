North Korea Months Away To Strike US With Nuclear Missile, Says CIA Head

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said that under Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States of America has to act fast when it comes to dealing with North Korea and its supreme leader Kim Jong-un. According to Pompeo, North Korea is a few months away from perfecting their nuclear weapon capabilities that could hit the United States of America.

During a national security forum in Washington, Mike Pompeo stated that the communist state is close enough to increase their nuclear capabilities.

“From a US policy perspective, we ought to behave as if we are on the cusp of them achieving that objective. They are so far along in that, it’s now a matter of thinking about how do you stop the final step.”

President Trump has remained extremely vocal about Kim Jong-un and his administration. When Kim fired ICBM’s, President Trump showed his disdain by condemning his acts. In addition to this, North Korea’s foreign minister Ri Long Ho accused the United States of America of declaring the war against their country, as earlier reported by Inquisitr.

“Since the United States declared war on our country, we will have every right to make countermeasures. These include the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country.”

In light of these accusations and Kim’s constant refusal of listening to the United Nations, CIA Director Mike Pompeo added that there is, however, a difference between having the ability to fire an ICBM with a nuclear warhead and the capability of producing large amounts of fissile material and developing an arsenal of nuclear warhead weapons.

When it comes to spreading some light about North Korea’s former ally China, Pompeo told the forum that China had done more than expected to reduce its trade with the Northern Peninsula. At the same time, China has made it clear that it refuses to continue its trade relationships with North Korea until it stops using its arsenal.

Both Pompeo and US National Security Adviser HR McMaster said President Donald Trump would still prefer to use sanctions and diplomacy to force North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to come to handle the escalated issue by using diplomatic ways only.

“There are those who would say, well, why not accept and deter. Well, accept and deter is unacceptable,” McMaster added.

As Inquisitr reported in previous reports, so far North Korea has conducted 22 missiles during 15 different tests from February to mid-September. Its sixth and most powerful nuclear test was held in September, and the isolated nation claimed it had detonated a miniaturized hydrogen bomb that could be mounted on ICBMs.

[Featured Image by South Korean Defense Ministry/Getty Images]