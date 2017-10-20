Jessa Duggar Shares A Peek Inside Her Messy Home, And ‘Counting On’ Fans Love Her For Being ‘Real’

Jessa Duggar is earning praises for her latest Instagram post, which shows a day in the life of a busy and rattled stay-at-home mom. The Counting On star, who has babies both under two years old, posted several pictures of her home “in all its shining glory.”
The photos reveal piles of laundry, unwashed dishes, and soiled diapers. In her caption, the 24-year-old reality star wrote that this is her “real life.” She also enumerated her mess. She stated that their side table hasn’t been dusted for at least six months. Their stove, which has oil splatters and grease stains, also hasn’t been properly cleaned in months, Jessa revealed. On top of all this mess are her sons’ toys, handprints, and baby drool.
“There’s a never-ending to-do list. Some of these tasks have been accomplished today, others haven’t.”
As seen in the current season of Counting On, Jessa Duggar is currently adjusting to her role as a mom of two boys. Her eldest son, Spurgeon, is an active two-year-old toddler. In February, she gave birth to her second child, Henry. Despite being a housewife, it is certainly not easy to keep a house spic and span amid all the chaos.
This is real life, y'all. ????❤ *swipe left to see more pics of my house today in all its shining glory* 1.) 6+ loads of laundry piled on the guest bed… can we just take a moment to celebrate the fact that it's CLEAN laundry. ???? 2.) Side table that probably hasn't been dusted in at least 6 months. 3.) Henry's dried spit up on my side of the bed, that I've slept on for who knows how many nights. 4.) Handprints on the mirror, and Spurgeon's beautiful artwork that happened when he found a pen that was left out. 5.) Pile of diapers on the top of my dresser… pretty sure these all collected in the past 12 hours. 6.) Blocks scattered again, not bc Spurgeon was building with them… just bc it's like his favorite thing to dump them out and hear them clang on the hardwood floors. Haha! 7.) Sink full of dishes. 8.) Oil splatters and food particles on the stovetop. Probably has been a few months since it's been wiped down. 9.) Toddler handprint on the fridge door. ???? 10.) Dust collection on the front of the HVAC intake…ha! But hey, at least we're replacing the filter every month! ???? There's a never ending to-do list. Some of these tasks have been accomplished today, others haven't. (We have guest staying with us over the weekend, so that's a motivation to prioritize the laundry on the guest bed. ????) Some of y'all may be thinking, "C'mon now, it only takes a few min to dust or wipe down a mirror…" I know, it is so. My reminder today has been that the same is true of the needs of the little people in our lives. I might think "I don't have time right now." But it only takes a few min… here and there. A few mins here, spent cuddling a fussy baby. A few mins there, singing lullabies as a toddler drifts off to sleep. 5 mins here, to read a book. 10 min there, engaging in imaginative play. Not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids– sometimes both are possible, tho often they do seem in opposition to one another ????. Just remember, whatever projects are pulling at your time and attention today, don't forget to make time for the people around you. These are the memories that will last forever. ????????
Jessa’s honest post received many praises from her followers. Many of those who commented are mothers themselves, who can totally relate to Jessa’s plight. They thanked the Counting On star for being genuine in spite of the pressure of being always perfect and filtered on social media.
“This makes me feel so much better about myself and how I am doing as a mother!” one mom wrote. “I always see these perfectly pristine houses and never feel like I can compare. Thank you for sharing!”
“I needed to hear this today. I was feeling overwhelmed with my to-do list and frustrated with not being able to get things done with a fussy teething baby. He’s always gonna be my most important priority even if that means my house is messy and that’s okay, right?” another fan commented.
Meanwhile, Jessa’s older sister Jill Duggar, who is also a mom of two boys, understands where Jessa is going through right now. Jill liked her sister’s post and replied that this is “so true.”
However, Jessa’s post also received negative comments from critics. Several Duggar watchers noted that it only takes a few minutes to tidy up and throw diapers. Some even branded Jessa as downright “lazy” and “disgusting.” Others gave cleaning tips for the Duggar star, such as keeping a diaper bin near the boys’ beds.
“I’m sorry but that’s disgusting. I’m a single mother…my house has never looked like this,” one person replied.
“That’s nasty. Take the time to keep a clean home for you and your family…No excuse to live in filth like that. That’s not real life, just real laziness.”
But for Jessa, a clean house isn’t as important as having the time to spend with her children and husband. She concluded that this is her biggest realization as a mom.
“Not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids–sometimes both are possible, though often they do seem in opposition to one another,” Jessa wrote in her post’s caption.
“Just remember, whatever projects are pulling at your time and attention today, don’t forget to make time for the people around you. These are the memories that will last forever.”
Counting On fans! Are you shocked to see Jessa Duggar’s house this dirty? What can you say about her honest post? Sound off your comments below!
[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]