Jessa Duggar Shares A Peek Inside Her Messy Home, And ‘Counting On’ Fans Love Her For Being ‘Real’

Jessa Duggar is earning praises for her latest Instagram post, which shows a day in the life of a busy and rattled stay-at-home mom. The Counting On star, who has babies both under two years old, posted several pictures of her home “in all its shining glory.”

The photos reveal piles of laundry, unwashed dishes, and soiled diapers. In her caption, the 24-year-old reality star wrote that this is her “real life.” She also enumerated her mess. She stated that their side table hasn’t been dusted for at least six months. Their stove, which has oil splatters and grease stains, also hasn’t been properly cleaned in months, Jessa revealed. On top of all this mess are her sons’ toys, handprints, and baby drool.

“There’s a never-ending to-do list. Some of these tasks have been accomplished today, others haven’t.”

As seen in the current season of Counting On, Jessa Duggar is currently adjusting to her role as a mom of two boys. Her eldest son, Spurgeon, is an active two-year-old toddler. In February, she gave birth to her second child, Henry. Despite being a housewife, it is certainly not easy to keep a house spic and span amid all the chaos.

Jessa’s honest post received many praises from her followers. Many of those who commented are mothers themselves, who can totally relate to Jessa’s plight. They thanked the Counting On star for being genuine in spite of the pressure of being always perfect and filtered on social media.

“This makes me feel so much better about myself and how I am doing as a mother!” one mom wrote. “I always see these perfectly pristine houses and never feel like I can compare. Thank you for sharing!”

“I needed to hear this today. I was feeling overwhelmed with my to-do list and frustrated with not being able to get things done with a fussy teething baby. He’s always gonna be my most important priority even if that means my house is messy and that’s okay, right?” another fan commented.

Meanwhile, Jessa’s older sister Jill Duggar, who is also a mom of two boys, understands where Jessa is going through right now. Jill liked her sister’s post and replied that this is “so true.”

However, Jessa’s post also received negative comments from critics. Several Duggar watchers noted that it only takes a few minutes to tidy up and throw diapers. Some even branded Jessa as downright “lazy” and “disgusting.” Others gave cleaning tips for the Duggar star, such as keeping a diaper bin near the boys’ beds.

“I’m sorry but that’s disgusting. I’m a single mother…my house has never looked like this,” one person replied.

“That’s nasty. Take the time to keep a clean home for you and your family…No excuse to live in filth like that. That’s not real life, just real laziness.”

But for Jessa, a clean house isn’t as important as having the time to spend with her children and husband. She concluded that this is her biggest realization as a mom.

“Not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids–sometimes both are possible, though often they do seem in opposition to one another,” Jessa wrote in her post’s caption.

“Just remember, whatever projects are pulling at your time and attention today, don’t forget to make time for the people around you. These are the memories that will last forever.”

