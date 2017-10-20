‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Norman Reedus On Daryl Dixon, ‘Everybody Dies, Very Focused On Revenge’

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere is nearly here. In anticipation of brand new episodes after a long break, cast members are previewing what to expect. Norman Reedus, who portrays Daryl Dixon, said to expect revenge. In fact, his thirst for vengeance is so severe that he doesn’t care what the group says — he wants everyone to die.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC television show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Norman Reedus explained what kind of mindset Daryl Dixon is going to have. Don’t expect him to get over what Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors did to him.

“He’s just got revenge on his mind this year. He’s ready to kill everybody, no matter what the group says, no matter what anybody says. He’s just like, ‘Nah, screw it. Everybody dies.’ He’s very focused on revenge.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers previously teased that some group members would go rogue. It was predicted at that time that one of them would be Daryl Dixon. It appears that speculation is correct, but how far will he go? Could he destroy all the plans Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) has laid out? Could it end up with unforeseen consequences for Daryl and others in the group?

Sneak peek photos show that Daryl has a bike again. If fans look closely at the back of the motorcycle, he also has a crossbow. However, that is not the most shocking spoiler. There are rumors that Negan’s beloved baseball bat, Lucille, is stolen and set on fire. That certainly sounds like something Daryl would do to get revenge.

Even though last season Daryl was separated from his community, that won’t happen in The Walking Dead Season 8. He is back with his people, even though he is going in his own direction. The actor revealed that he is really happy to be among friends again, both for him as an actor and the character he portrays. He is also having a lot more fun than he did when he was stuck as Negan’s prisoner at the Sanctuary.

Judith gets by with a little help from Daryl. #TWDFamily A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Season 8? How will Norman Reedus’ character get revenge against Negan and the Saviors? Will he end up regretting some of his decisions?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]