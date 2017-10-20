‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Takes Over Spencer’s, Offers Liam A Job, Plus Mateo Turns On Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will take control of Spencer’s Publications, pushing Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) out as CEO. To put the past behind them, Bill offers Liam a job instead of firing him. Other B&B spoilers state that Mateo (Francisco San Martin) starts to turn on Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and sides with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). It looks like an exciting week ahead on the CBS daytime drama.

Bill pushed Justin (Aaron Spears) to find the recording file and delete it so he could retake control of his company. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Justin hired a computer hacker, Kenny (Danny Woodburn), to get the job done. As an added insurance policy, Bill suggested to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she could make all his problems disappear if she would delete the files from Liam’s phone. Steffy doesn’t like the fact that Bill and Liam’s relationship is not on good terms. However, if she betrayed Liam by deleting the recording, it would probably end their marriage.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Bill finds a way to get rid of the recording and decides to take his company back. He informs Liam that his time as CEO is over. However, to prove he has no hard feelings toward his son, he offers Liam a job. Will Liam accept a job offer from his dad? Keep watching B&B to find out.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Mateo is growing tired of Sheila’s outrageous demands. He begins to care for Quinn, and Mateo doesn’t want to hurt her. He isn’t sure why Sheila is so determined to get back at Quinn, but Mateo doesn’t like it. The B&B spoilers suggest that Mateo will decide that Sheila isn’t in her right mind and could be a severe threat to Quinn. He chooses to reveal Sheila’s plans to Quinn. Will Eric (John McCook) believe Mateo’s claims about Sheila?

Sheila will continue to work on her plan to drive Sheila and Eric apart, but her scheme takes a drastic turn. She loses her edge and begins to wonder if she should just skip town and forget about her plan. Bold and the Beautiful fans shouldn’t expect Sheila to disappear just yet — she will figure out a new plan later in the week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]