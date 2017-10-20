‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Steven Ogg On What Happens When The Survivors Fight Back

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres in just a few days. That means the cast and crew are opening up about what to expect in the first half of the season. Steven Ogg, who plays Simon, revealed what happens when the survivors fight back against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the AMC series.

When The Walking Dead returns, the communities will unite to battle Negan and the Saviors. It won’t be an easy battle, and they could even lose. However, nothing is going to stop them from fighting for their independence and freedom. One thing the villains are not going to count on is the groups fighting back.

Although Negan and the Saviors think it’s going to be an easy battle, they might have met their match. Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom are all working together to battle the enemies. They are also willing to fight to the death. As Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) states, he would rather die standing than live kneeling.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Steven Ogg discussed what might happen when that happens. Although he could not reveal specific spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 8, he did share his own unique perspective. He hinted that what fans are seeing might not be the entire story with this character.

“That’s what I think is going to be interesting. I love backstory when they show you what makes this person behave this way. Because I think certainly everyone in the world is duplicitous, right? Everyone’s doing something, behaving a certain way to survive, but there’s also a lot of playing both sides because you don’t know when things are going to switch. So how much of the bully peacocking is an act? How much is it really him?”

This is similar to statements the actor has made before. It makes one think that there might be two sides to Simon in The Walking Dead. Will Season 8 show him to be someone that isn’t necessarily Team Negan? Just a man doing a job in order to survive the fall of mankind? The latter is what has been implied in previous interviews. This includes his appearance on Talking Dead in Season 7. There might be more than what meets the eye when it comes to Steven Ogg’s character in TWD.

Negotiations are over. Season 8 premieres October 22nd. #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what is in store for Simon and the rest of the characters. The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on October 22.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]