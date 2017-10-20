Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Dating: T-Swift Gushes Over Boyfriend In Third Single ‘Gorgeous’?

Taylor Swift is famously known for putting her emotions into words and make a hit song out of it. However, the Bad Blood singer has leveled up and expanded her content to dissing her foes like Katy Perry and Kanye West. But now it appears that T-Swift is back to writing about the good side of love in her third single, “Gorgeous.”

Taylor Swift’s love life has always been a public interest. Even though the “Shake it Off” singer made efforts to keep her relationships as private as possible, paparazzi and fans are just making it hard for the 27-year-old singer-songwriter.

So when Taylor Swift started dating Joe Alwyn, people were curious to know more about their new romance. But unlike her previous relationships, T-Swift and her British beau are keeping their distance from the public as much as they can. But it appears that she’s finally ready to make their romance public by dedicating a song to The Sense of an Ending actor.

Taylor Swift’s plan of keeping a low profile before her comeback turned out to be a huge success as both fans and critics became even more curious than they already were before. So when the “Wildest Dream” singer teased her return to the music scene on her social media in August, it quickly became a highly-anticipated moment.

When “Look What You Made Me Do” was finally launched on YouTube, the catchy and intriguing track was watched more than 19 million times in 24 hours after its release on Friday, Aug. 25.

After releasing “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready For It,” Taylor Swift is dropping her third song off the “Reputation” album, titled “Gorgeous.” Unlike her previous diss songs, this one sounded more like a love letter to someone she really likes. Since she is currently dating Joe Alwyn, many believed that she was talking about the 26-year-old actor.

Now, fans are wondering if Joe Alwyn is going to be in Taylor Swift’s new music video as her love interest. However, the “Black Space” hitmaker did not give any hint as to what her fans should expect from it. T-Swift only shared on Instagram that “Gorgeous” will be launched “Midnight, Tonight, Eastern.”

