‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Saves Dina, Pulls Off Heroic Rescue — Jack/Vic Puts Beef Aside

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) will do whatever he can to stop Graham (Max Shippee). The Abbotts are extremely worried about their mother as it seems like Graham has complete control over her. She is still recovering from a mild stroke, and now Graham took her and they have no idea where she is. Is Jack so desperate to find his mother that he would ask Victor (Eric Braeden) to help? It certainly looks like that could be the direction the storyline will go in the week of October 23.

According to Soap Central, Victor asked Ashley (Eileen Davidson) if there was anything he could do to help. At the time, Ashley told him she would call him later. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Ashley will call Victor and explain their situation with Graham and her mother, asking him if he can help locate Dina (Marla Adams). Of course, Victor will pitch in and lend his resources so the Abbotts will owe him a favor.

Ashley will tell Victor that she is concerned about her mother. If Graham wanted to kill her, he could, and they would never know. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will try to have Graham’s power of attorney revoked, but he will hit a snag — they need Dina to sign a new document, and she is nowhere to be found.

Ashley fears they hit a dead end and her mother’s life is in danger, so she reaches out to Victor. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that before she calls her ex-husband, she tells Jack that Victor is their best chance at finding Dina. While Jack won’t like depending on Victor, he will go along with the plan if it means finding his mother.

The Young and the Restless fans will recall that when Scott (Daniel Hall) was held captive in the Middle East, Victor was the one who found and rescued him. If Victor can reach Scott in a war zone, finding Dina in Europe should be easy.

The Y&R spoilers tease that Dina will try to fight back at Graham and get away. It’s not likely that she can pull it off if he continues to drug her, so the Abbotts may need to depend on Victor’s help. Will Victor and Jack put aside their beef with each other to save Dina’s life?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]