‘Dance Moms’: Cheryl Burke Says Abby Lee Miller Did Not Inspire ALDC Members

It’s no secret that Abby Lee Miller was certainly a terror as a dance teacher to the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Elite Competition Team members. While her tough way of teaching was the source of all the drama on the show, which was one of the reasons why viewers got hooked to it, Cheryl Burke believes that it was completely unnecessary.

Despite Abby Lee Miller’s shocking jail time, Dance Moms was still picked up for another season. Since the 51-year-old dance instructor is currently serving her one-year-and-a-day prison sentence, she can’t obviously continue teaching the young aspirants on the Lifetime show. Now, Cheryl Burke is taking the chance to mentor the dancers in the new installment.

Although she is very much aware that drama is what makes the show exciting, Cheryl Burke revealed that she will not be following Abby Lee Miller’s way of teaching at all. The 33-year-old professional dancer shared that she will mentor her team her own way, which she described as “stern, strict but still compassionate.”

Cheryl Burke then revealed that the moms and the young dancers have been “traumatized” by what had happened in the previous seasons of Dance Moms. The former Dancing with the Stars dancer noted that she did not approve of Abby Lee Miller’s methods because being mean to the ALDC members will not inspire them to be better at their craft at all.

I'll be making my debut next Tuesday #dancemoms

Meanwhile, after learning that Cheryl Burke will be the new teacher in Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller’s former star student, Maddie Ziegler, had nothing but good things to say about the decision. The 15-year-old dancer expressed her joy that someone who is “really well with the kids” is going to be the new mentor.

Although Maddie Ziegler has previously sworn to never ever go back to the hit Lifetime show, she seemed to be positive when asked about Dance Moms Season 7B. The Book of Henry actress expressed her excitement for the girls, especially now that they will be working with Cheryl Burke.

While Maddie Ziegler was all praises when talking about Cheryl Burke, she was not too happy when asked about Abby Lee Miller. The popular teen is clearly trying to keep her distance from the former Dance Moms teacher, especially now that her career is taking off and she doesn’t need Abby’s fraud and money laundering cases to be attached to her name at all.

I'm so excited about my new book! In stores today in the UK, in the US on the 31st, and in AUS on Nov. 2nd!

