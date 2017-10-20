Michael Beasley Injury Update: Knicks Star Exits Game Against Thunder With Ankle Issue

Although it’s still early in the NBA season, it seems that injuries are hitting star players just about every game. The latest incident involved a Michael Beasley injury which occurred as the New York Knicks star was playing in his opening game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beasley’s injury didn’t look as gruesome as those suffered by the Boston Celtics’ Gordon Hayward or the season-ending injury suffered by Jeremy Lin, but it still has the team and fans concerned over his status.

Michael Beasley’s injury happened in just the first quarter of tonight’s Knicks vs. Thunder game, as he shot a three-point shot attempt from the side corner of the floor. Russell Westbrook was guarding Beasley at the time and the Knicks player came down awkwardly after releasing his jump shot. A review of the play showed that Beasley’s one foot came down on Westbrook’s. As the two teams hustled down to the other end of the court, Beasley remained hopping on one leg down at the opposite end, clearly favoring his foot or ankle.

Michael Beasley had X-rays performed for his left ankle during the second quarter. A report during the televised game from TNT sideline reporter Kristen Ludlow indicated the results came back “negative.” She added that the Knicks player would return to sit on the bench but probably would not return to the game again. A tweet update from the New York Knicks indicated Beasley would not return.

The New York Knicks are the sixth team in Beasley’s career. He spent his first two seasons with the Miami Heat before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves for two seasons, and then Phoenix for one. He rejoined the Heat once again for two more seasons, moved to the Houston Rockets, and then played for Milwaukee last NBA season. For his career, he’s averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and about an assist per game.

Beasley had played for just a minute in this first game of the season as a member of the New York Knicks and went 1-for-1 from the floor for two points. Unfortunately, that corner shot also saw him leave the game prematurely due to a bad landing. The good news is it appears he’ll be on track to play again sooner rather than later this season.

