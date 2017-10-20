It looks like fans have to wait a little longer to see Better Call Saul Season 4’s return on the small screen.

In an interview with Goldderby at the 36th Vancouver International Film Festival, the crime drama series’ writer and executive producer, Thomas Schnauz, revealed that the show’s next season is going to be premiere in September, 2018.

“We do come back in September and as long as the show continues, we’re going to hit that September mark every year.”

However, with its September release, Better Call Saul Season 4 will be too late to be qualified for the 2018 Emmy Awards. Schnauz admitted that they will be missing the awards cycle, explaining that because of how long they take to make every episode, they have kept pushing each season’s launch date.

In fact, the series has been debuting in different periods every year. The show’s first and second season premiered in February, while the third season hit AMC in April this year. So, the new season will be pushed beyond.

Schnauz also revealed that they started writing Better Call Saul Season 4’s scripts in July and will begin filming in January, 2018. This season marks the second time that Vince Gilligan didn’t write any scripts, although he will continue directing the show.

Mando and me pic.twitter.com/lRFDkExa93 — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 17, 2017

Moreover, Schnauz also teased that the Breaking Bad spinoff series will soon come to an end.

Better Call Saul is said to only last five seasons, thus there is a big possibility that the final chapter is going to be seen in September, 2019. However, he also added that they don’t really “arc out” the series’ entire season in advance, so they still have no idea how the show’s storyline will really close.

Fans have been waiting for the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) to famous low-cost — and criminally shady — lawyer, Saul Goodman.

Almost show time! Join me in wishing Bob the best of luck tonight xo #Emmys2017 #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/Xiv9UHbptD — Michael Mando (@MandoMichael) September 17, 2017

The delay is said to be because of Nacho Varga’s (Michael Mando) limited appearances. Varga will eventually introduce Jimmy to the criminal underworld. He is set to be seen in 30 episodes, but has only appeared in 17 so far. The writer and executive producer teased that fans are going to see more of him in Better Call Saul Season 4.

[Featured Image by Eduardo Parra/Getty Images]