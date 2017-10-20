20-Year ‘NY Times’ Contractor Claims Everyone There Hates Donald Trump ‘Like The Plague’ In Undercover Video

A New York Times IT contractor apparently claims that everyone at the prestigious newspaper hates President Donald Trump in remarks in the latest hidden camera video that dropped today from controversial muckraker James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas crew. The footage is contained in part 4 of O’Keefe’s “American Pravda” investigatory series focusing on the Times.

In addition to claiming that Donald Trump is disliked within the Times culture “like the plague,” the contractor with 20 years on the job at the newspaper agrees “100 percent” that the organization’s reporting about the president is unfair. In the interaction with the Project Veritas undercover operative, the contractor also implies that Times journalists were stunned that Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and described its Russia coverage as “all hearsay” lacking solid sourcing.

President Trump has repeatedly accused the Times and other mainstream news outlets like CNN, NBC, and the Washington Post of biased coverage.

In response to the latest O’Keefe video, many among the social justice cohort on Twitter have dismissed the footage because comments from an IT contractor are hardly the same order of magnitude as might be from an actual reporter. Alternatively, some would argue that the IT guy in a large office usually has a pretty good handle on what’s going on, given the sensitive nature of the position.

After the first three videos dropped, James O’Keefe confronted a Times exec on the street in attempt to obtain a comment about the Times corporate culture, but without success.

This morning I confronted Deputy Managing Editor of @nytimes @cliffordlevy about Sr. Staffer— he was not happy to see Me. Video forthcoming pic.twitter.com/ikh82fMisN — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 18, 2017

In Project Veritas videos 1/2, an audience strategy editor was clandestinely filmed appearing to be dismissive of journalistic objectivity and also seemed to imply that anti-Trump videos are sent to the head of the line. The Times staffer, who noted he previously worked for the Obama and Hillary Clinton presidential campaigns, also discussed targeting Trump businesses to ruin the Trump brand, which in his view would encourage President Trump to step down as commander-in-chief.

After the first video emerged, the Times issued a statement that the editor violated ethical standards. In a public appearance, Executive Editor Dean Baquet described O’Keefe — and Project Veritas — as “despicable” for using his operatives to manipulate a young, entry-level staffer and new hire into saying “damaging” things. He added that he would be dealing with the situation internally.

In video 3, a London-based New York Times senior editor who apparently curates the online front page, speaking off the record, appeared to suggest that in the run-up to the 2016 election, Times journalists reported stories about the “insanely crazy” Trump who advocates “ludicrous policies” in a way to discourage people from voting for him.

In the snippets of conversation presented in the hidden camera footage, the homepage editor also describes Trump as an “oblivious idiot.” She continued that his “extremely religious” VP Mike Pence is “f*****g horrible,” and someone who might be worse than Trump if he took over following an impeachment. According to the same editor, the New York Times is “widely understood” to be left leaning.

The New York Times has yet to issue a comment about the third and fourth Project Veritas videos, but this story will be updated as necessary, so be sure to check back.

Over the summer, O’Keefe released several similar undercover “American Pravda” videos featuring CNN employees who work for the network that President Trump famously labeled “very Fake News.”

James O’Keefe claims that his group has undercover operatives in other media establishments throughout the country, and as such, more hidden camera videos are on the way.

Watch the latest James O’Keefe Project Veritas video about the New York Times and draw your own conclusions.

[Featured Image by Mark Lennihan/AP Images]