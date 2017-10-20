People might be more concerned about what will happen to Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but some fans are also wondering if Finn’s origin story will finally be featured in the sequel. After all, the former FN-2187 played a major role in The Force Awakens, and is set to face his former superior this December. But is there any possibility that the audience will learn more about Finn in Star Wars 8? There are speculations that the ex-Stormtrooper will be revealed as the descendant of a Jedi Master who appeared in the prequel trilogy.

Finn’s origins might not be known, but it was hinted on in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He was taken from his family as a child and forced to train as a Stormtrooper for the First Order. Although Finn was unable to remember much about his parents, it is possible that his past will be brought up in Star Wars 8. Interestingly, Finn’s heritage might be one of the few details that could finally connect the new trilogy to the prequels.

A Reddit user recently shared that they were able to speak with Star Wars IX director J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Chris Terrio. In the discussion, Abrams admitted that the third sequel “unites all three trilogies and brings everything together.” Naturally, fans believe that this means some of the characters from the prequels will be referenced and new details will be added to the film’s storyline. The statement immediately had people turning to an old theory that suggests Finn is actually related to Mace Windu.

It’s easy to see why fans think Mace Windu could be Finn’s relative. Both characters have a particular swagger and an American accent. In addition to that, Finn has been confirmed to be Force-sensitive because he was able to wield Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber several times in The Force Awakens. The possibility of the former Stormtrooper being a Windu was even “accidentally” revealed during this year’s Star Wars Celebration.

There has been no confirmation just yet whether Finn is the descendant of Mace Windu. Hopefully, everything will be revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters on December 15.

