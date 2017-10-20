Walt Disney World Cast Members Receive Additional Discounts For 2017 Epcot Food & Wine Festival

This year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is in full swing and guests have been enjoying it for almost two months now, but there is more to come. While it is always a great event for guests visiting Walt Disney World, the cast members of the Disney Parks love to have fun there as well. This week, it was announced that cast members will get an additional discount on food and beverages at the Food & Wine Fest through the remainder of its dates.

Guests are able to use some discounts, in a way, when visiting the Food & Wine Festival, but there aren’t many available. If they were able to book free dining, they can use some snack credits for a few of the smaller portion food items around World Showcase.

Discounts are not usually given on food and beverage items during the Food & Wine Festival, though, and that makes this recent announcement so much bigger. WDWNT is reporting that all cast members will receive 20 percent off of food and non-alcoholic beverages through the end of Nov. 11, 2017.

The discount will be available to all Walt Disney World cast members from Monday through Thursday, and it can be used at the majority of the Outdoor Kitchens in Epcot.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Epcot, there were 35 Outdoor Kitchen kiosks spread all around the park for the Food & Wine Festival. Cast members will be able to use their new 20 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages at 30 of those locations.

Active Eats

Africa

The Almond Orchard

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

The Cheese Studio

The Chocolate Studio

Coastal Eats

Craft Beers

Earth Eats

Farm Fresh

Flavors From Fire

Germany

Greece

Hawaii

Hops and Barley

India

Ireland

Islands of the Caribbean

Light Lab

New Zealand

Patagonia

Refreshment Port

Scotland

Spain

Thailand

The Wine and Dine Studios

In order for cast members to receive the discount, they must have a valid cast member ID with them to show at the time of purchase. Also, the discount can only be received for non-cash purchases.

Considering just how popular the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is for guests, it seems only right to give cast members a little something extra while enjoying it. The 20 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic beverages is a great perk for those who help the countless people walking in the gates of Walt Disney World parks every single day.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]