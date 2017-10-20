‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Asks Juliet To Move In To Keep Tabs On His Baby’s Mama, Lily Unravels

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will ask Juliet (Laur Allen) to move in with him and it causes quite the drama with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Lily is ready to divorce Cane but isn’t prepared to see him move on with his baby’s mama, Juliet.

According to Soap Central, Juliet tries to downplay the stomach pains in her conversation with Cane. The Young and the Restless spoilers state she tells him that she is happy he’s home and insists everything is okay with her and the baby. The last thing Juliet wants is for Cane to worry about her as he has other things on his mind.

Juliet is starting to fall in love with Cane and, in her mind, she believes they will end up together. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane is starting to lean on Juliet too, as he is trying his best to protect her from any stress. While he can claim he is only worried about his son, it is growing much deeper than that.

After a heated argument with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), Juliet doubles over in pain. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane insists that Juliet moves in with him so he can monitor her closely. He wants to make sure she is okay and the baby isn’t under any stress.

Cane and Juliet have come a long way in the past few weeks. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane realizes his marriage is over with Lily. So, he has decided to embrace his relationship with Juliet and wants them to have a close friendship. After all, in Cane’s opinion, it will be better to co-parent if they are good friends. However, Lily still isn’t comfortable with Cane and Juliet’s relationship. It only gets worse between Lily and Cane when she discovers that Juliet moved into the Chancellor mansion.

When Juliet clutches her belly in pain, Cane wants to call her doctor right away. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Juliet doesn’t want to do that as she is sure that it’s just a normal part of pregnancy.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Juliet braces herself for the aftermath because when Lily finds out she moved in with Cane, it could get ugly. Is Cane falling in love with Juliet? How will Lily react to Cane and Juliet living together?

