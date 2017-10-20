David Blaine Accused Of Rape By Former Model Natasha Prince, Reportedly ‘Vehemently Denies’ Allegations

Superstar magician David Blaine is facing allegations of rape in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly took place at a private home. According to British authorities, including those with Scotland Yard, former model Natasha Price claims that Blaine raped her at the residence in the Chelsea area of London in summer 2004. Scotland Yard has reportedly called on David Blaine to return to the United Kingdom to submit to “an interview under caution” related to the former model’s claims. Blaine, by way of his attorney, have “vehemently denied” Prince’s claims.

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape. The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and inquiries continue.”

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Natasha Prince claimed that David Blaine raped her the night after she met him at a London nightclub in June or July of 2004. Prince was still in the midst of her highly successful modeling career when the alleged rape took place. The now-30-year-old former model began her foray into the modeling world at the young age of just 15-years-old. By the time she was 18, Prince was modeling full-time and ended up gracing the covers of 25 different magazines before abruptly quitting the business at the age of 24-years-old.

At the time of the alleged sexual assault, now-44-year-old David Blaine was carving out a niche for himself in the world of street magic, and had just “hit it big” the year prior with a trick he called “Above the Below.” The gravity-defying magic trick took place in London. Blaine was also reportedly photographed in London during the summer of 2004, around the same time that Natasha Prince alleges that he raped her.

Price claims that the night after they first met at the Wellington nightclub, she met up with David Blaine and he drove her to an “intimidating” mansion in Chelsea. She claims that she and Blaine engaged in conversation and a single consensual kiss and that she drank a single vodka tonic before blacking out.

“But he spun around quite quickly and said, ‘Kiss me.’ I did kiss him. And then he said, ‘Finish your drink’ and took the glass from me and put it on the table, and that’s really the last thing I remember.”

According to the Prince, she woke up later feeling “very stoned.” The next morning, she says she couldn’t remember whether or not she’d had sex with David Blaine the night before but claims that knew that she “hadn’t wanted to.” The former model also claims that after the alleged rape, she began to suffer from social anxiety and turned to alcohol in an attempt to self-medicate.

Prince further claims that after she returned to New York, she received a phone call from David Blaine. The former model says that the call made her feel “a bit bullied” and as though Blaine was “checking up” on her. Prince says that she saw Blaine three more times after he allegedly raped her in June or July 2004. Throughout that time, she claims to have recalled the night of the alleged sexual assault in “murky flashbacks.”

“I think I tried really hard to block it out. But I carried this awful feeling with me.”

Three years ago, Natasha Prince claims to have turned her life around. She says she stopped drinking and began utilizing the services of a therapist. In November 2016, she returned to London, where there is no statute of limitations on sex crimes and, with her father at her side, reported her alleged rape at the hands of David Blaine to London police.

David Blaine has responded to the news of Prince’s allegations via his lawyer, Marty Singer. According to the attorney, Blaine denies Prince’s allegations and will cooperate with “any police investigation.” The attorney stopped short of admitting that he was aware of an open Scotland Yard investigation into the allegations.

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004. If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

While Scotland Yard has confirmed that its officers are investigating a sexual assault claim filed last November, the department has not publicly released the names of the alleged perpetrator or victim. No arrests have been made in the case, and authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

