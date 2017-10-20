On Gucci Mane’s Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Alleged Secret Kids And Their Net Worth

Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’oir’s lavish wedding was a major event in their lives, and in the hip-hop world, attended by the who’s who of the industry. Celebrities in attendance included Rick Ross, Big Sean, P Diddy and 2 Chainz. Their star-studded ceremony also featured a $75k wedding cake that had to be cut with a sword. The total cost of the ceremony was estimated to be around $1.7 Million.

On How They Met, And Her Alleged Secret Kids

Gucci Mane’s wife Keyshia Ka’oir began her career in the entertainment industry as a video vixen, and was with time able to become a business mogul by harnessing her massive social media following. The two have apparently been dating for seven years. They met in 2010 after Mane saw her on an XXL Magazine issue, while in prison.

He called his manager to ask about her and soon after his release, requested if she could appear on his “911 Emergency” music video. He reportedly fell for her on sight. She revealed this during her interview with The Fader. That said, she has always supported him in trying times, even while on prison stints. According to her revelation, they would talk about six times a day, and sync up their daily schedules, from meals to workout plans.

On her alleged secret family back in Jamaica, the rumor was started by Khia, the rapper behind the hit song “My Neck My Back”. She a few days ago attacked Keyshia on social media for leaving her kids in Jamaica and keeping them out of the picture in her wedding with Mane. Just yesterday, she addressed the rumors on Twitter, stating that she has never had any kids, and is an only girl in her family.

Net Worth

Radric Davis aka Gucci Mane has an estimated net worth of about $12 million. This is as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Much of his wealth can be attributed to his rap career, which began at the age of 14. He founded his music label 1017 Records in 2007 and was one of the originators of the Trap Music subgenre. He has also released numerous mix tapes over the years, featuring popular artists such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Young Jeezy, Mariah Carey and Omarion.

In 2013, he filed a lawsuit against his manager Debra Antney for mismanaging funds and assets, leaving him in a dire financial situation. She and her son Waka Flocka denied the allegations. His wife Keyshia Ka’oir is said to have a net worth of about $2 million. Much of it has been amassed from her modelling career, and her cosmetics and workout equipment line, KA’OIR.

