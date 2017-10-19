Donald Trump Poll: 42 Percent Of Americans Think Trump Will Be Remembered As One Of Worst Presidents Ever

Donald Trump is getting some bad news in the polls, with a recent survey showing that 42 percent of Americans think Trump will ultimately be remembered as the one of the worst presidents of all time.

Trump has suffered from some historically low approval ratings since the start of his presidency, starting out low at a period when most new presidents enjoy a honeymoon of sorts, and then sinking even lower through a series of controversies and failed legislative actions. As Trump’s general approval ratings dip, the number of Americans who see Trump as a historically bad president continues to rise.

A new Marist Poll showed that 42 percent of Americans believe Trump will go down as among the worst presidents in the nation’s history, and another 16 percent said he will be remembered as a below average leader. A total of 18 percent believe that Trump will be remembered as either an above average or one of the best presidents in history.

While the poll gave some bleak numbers for Donald Trump, he still enjoys relatively high support among his own party. The poll showed that 48 percent of Republicans believe Trump will be remembered as above average or one of the best presidents. Another one-third of Republicans believe Trump will be remembered as an average president.

The numbers were much lower for other parties — with 70 percent of Democrats saying they believe Trump will be one of the worst ever, and 60 percent of Independents saying he will be remembered as below average or one of the worst.

The poll comes as Trump remains embroiled in a controversy regarding his treatment of the families of dead U.S. service members. Earlier in the week, Trump was questioned about why he had not made any public statement on four U.S. service members killed in an ambush in Niger, and Trump responded by claiming that former President Barack Obama did not call family members. That brought a sharp response both from former Obama officials and family members of killed service members who said that Obama did reach out to them personally.

The Marist pollsters noted that despite some historically low numbers, Donald Trump could still have time to turn it around.

“Deep into his first year as president, Donald Trump’s less than stellar approval rating has lowered expectations about how history will judge him,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, via the Washington Examiner. “For history to treat him kinder, he will have to up his game.”

While the poll gave some bleak numbers for Donald Trump’s legacy, his current numbers do not fare much better. According to an aggregation of polls from FiveThirtyEight, Trump’s approval rating is 38 percent and disapproval is 55.8 percent.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]