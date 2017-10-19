‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Is Missing, Victoria Has A Car Crash, And Juliet Doubles Over In Pain?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, October 20, reveal that Dina (Marla Adams) is still missing. The Abbott children rush to find her but fear that Graham (Max Shippee) could be hiding their mother. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets in a car crash after a fierce standoff with Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet (Laur Allen). Other Y&R spoilers state that Juliet doesn’t handle the stress well as she doubles over in pain after arguing with Victoria. It looks like an action-packed episode ahead on Young and the Restless.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Juliet breaks down in tears after Cane asked her how she was feeling. She blamed the hormones, adding that she’s been an emotional mess lately. Cane gives her the good news that she got a new job at Chancellor Industries. Juliet tells Cane that Victoria will regret firing him because he is a wonderful executive. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane lets Juliet know that Victoria decided to give Lily (Christel Khalil) her old job.

At Brash & Sassy, Lily overhears Victoria talking about an interview with Hilary (Mishael Morgan) to create buzz for the company. Lily appeared to be concerned and cautioned Victoria to be careful with Hilary — she only cares about ratings. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy agrees with Lily and wonders if it is a bad idea to trust Hilary. Victoria dismisses their concern as she believes Hilary will stick to the approved script.

Once alone, Victoria questions Billy (Jason Thompson) on if he’s having second thoughts about using the information they got from Phyllis’ computer. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy urges Victoria to take it slow, but she disagrees. She thinks they should be aggressive as the information could give them a leg up on Jabot. Billy mentions that something about this feels wrong.

At the Abbott house, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) argue about Graham’s motives. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack demands a way to get his mother back to Genoa City. Michael mentions that he’s working hard to get Graham’s power-of-attorney revoked, but it would take some time. Jack can’t help but worry about his mom as it looked like Graham had drugged his mother. Michael acknowledges Jack’s concerns, assuring him he’s working hard to find a way to bring his mother home.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) arrives at Jack’s house just as Michael leaves. Phyllis informs Jack that Victoria is going on GC Buzz to promote Brash & Sassy’s men’s line. Jack smiles as he realizes that Victoria took the bait — it won’t be long until the company tanks.

Later, Michael returns to check on Jack and to let him know his private investigator has not had any lucky tracking Graham’s flight. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that no one has any idea where Graham took Dina.

Back at the club, Cane and Victoria argue about Benjamin Hochman. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane suggests that Victoria’s alone time with Benjamin wasn’t enough to convince him to invest in her company. Victoria throws a glass of water in Cane’s face. Juliet tries to defend Cane, but Victoria walks off. As she storms off, Victoria says she feels sorry for the child that has Cane and Juliet as parents. As she is leaving, Juliet doubles over in pain. Cane demands that Juliet moves in right away so he can keep a close eye on her and their unborn son.

The Y&R spoilers indicate that Victoria gasps after a sudden impact to her car. It’s clear that Victoria will have a health struggle in the days ahead.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]