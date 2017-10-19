NFL Picks Week 7: Oakland Vs. Kansas City, New England Vs. Atlanta Predictions From The Experts

Week 7 NFL picks begin with the Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night (October 19). Most of the NFL experts pick the Chiefs to easily win this game, but there are a few who are going out on a limb to support the Raiders. A report by CBS Sports illustrates how one-sided many NFL analysts feel that this game is going to be, with all but one of their voters siding with the Raiders in the Week 7 NFL picks. Pete Prisco, who has a record of 53-38 in his 2017 NFL predictions, feels the Raiders can win it.

Another important game on the Week 7 NFL schedule is the New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons. This is a rematch of the 2017 Super Bowl, with Foxboro Stadium serving as the backdrop. A majority of the NFL experts are siding with the Patriots, but again, Pete Prisco is going with the underdog Falcons. Maybe he knows something about the schedule that has him taking a stand with his Week 7 NFL picks? Maybe he just likes the Raiders and Falcons?

The other extremely important game within the Week 7 NFL schedule comes on Monday night football (October 23). The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) host the Washington Redskins (3-2) in a rivalry game for the NFC East. There are a lot of implications that will be made based on the outcome of this game, but all of the analysts at CBS Sports feel that the Eagles will win. Moving to 6-1 overall, 5-0 in the NFC, and 3-0 against NFC East opponents would certainly put them in the driver’s seat.

Scouting the Matchup: Falcons a force on offense: https://t.co/AKsmyQmDXb pic.twitter.com/2Rn5yDqytI — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 19, 2017

The rest of the games on Sunday (October 22) are pretty one-sided when it comes to the Week 7 NFL predictions. The CBS analysts unanimously picked the Buffalo Bills to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only other game where they all agreed on the outcome. Games where only one analyst picked the underdog included the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars beating the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings beating the Baltimore Ravens, and the Tennessee Titans beating the Carolina Panthers.

Wrapping up the Week 7 NFL picks at CBS, the experts have the Carolina Panthers beating the Chicago Bears, the New Orleans Saints beating the Green Bay Packers, the Arizona Cardinals beating the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys beating the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks beating the New York Giants, and the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Denver Broncos. They were evenly split on the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins.

Vantage Point takes a look back at one of the most memorable matchups between these two NFC East rivals. #tbt pic.twitter.com/MNLNHM8qsz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 19, 2017

The Oakland vs. Kansas City game kicks off at 5:25 p.m. PT on Thursday night, pitting two AFC West rivals against each other in what may be a must-win game for the Raiders. The latest color rush game favors the Chiefs, at least according to the Vegas oddsmakers, with the team entering the night as three-point favorites over the Raiders. Will Pete Prisco turn out to be right with his Week 7 NFL picks? Or will the Kansas City Chiefs move to 6-1 on the season?

