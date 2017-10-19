‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Earns Stellar Rotten Tomatoes Score As Critic Reviews Roll in

Official critic reviews are rolling in for Thor: Ragnarok this afternoon, and it looks like the third God of Thunder flick is going to be the best yet. Rotten Tomatoes is currently ranking the Marvel film with an astonishing 97 percent at the time this article was published.

Just a few hours ago, the film was at 100 percent, but as more reviews roll in, the number will likely drop a bit. Ragnarok shouldn’t fall too much on the Rotten Tomatoes scale, as it’s being revered as the best Thor movie to date. Thor: The Dark World and the original film earned a 66 and 77 respectively on the Tomatometer.

Ragnarok is also the longest Thor film, clocking in at two hours and 10 minutes. The original Thor ran for 1 hour 55 minutes, and The Dark World for one hour and 52 minutes.

CinemaBlend is giving the third film in the Norse trilogy four out of five stars, calling Ragnarok “one of the most entertaining” films in Marvel’s lineup. The movie news site also says the third Thor excels in character work, mostly in veteran characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) himself, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Some reviews are suggesting Ragnarok could be funnier than Deadpool. With a PG-13 rating, Ragnarok would have to go about that humor is a completely different way.

Gizmodo swears Ragnarok “is the funniest Marvel movie to date,” boldly claiming “it may be the funniest superhero movie ever.” The site piggybacks off what most critics continually say about the film, which is how hilarious it is. Gizmodo goes on to explain that it’s almost a problem how funny it is because it overshadows the whole movie.

Another consensus surrounding Ragnarok is the stellar performance given by Tessa Thompson, who plays MCU newbie, Valkyrie. Many critics are claiming she has the top role in the film, outshining Hemsworth and Hiddleston.

Critics also are describing Benedict Cumberbatch’s (Dr. Strange) cameo as delightful, but they are making it obvious his role isn’t much more than a cameo.

Ragnarok also stars Cate Blanchett as Hela, Karl Urban as Skurge, Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Anthony Hopkins as Odin.

Fans can catch Thor: Ragnarok for themselves when it hits theaters on November 3.

