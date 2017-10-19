Source Says Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Want To Have A Baby Together

A source is speaking out and saying that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani allegedly want to have a baby together. This couple met during a hard time in their life when they were both going through a split. Now, ET is sharing the news that a source says they want to have a baby together. These rumors have been flying for a while.

A source close to Blake is saying that they do plan to get married one day. They met while on The Voice together and even though they seem like an unlikely couple they actually work really great. The source said that having a baby together is actually more important to them than getting married right now. There have been rumors that a baby was already on the way, but it sounds like it hasn’t happened just yet.

It turns out that according to the source the love that Blake Shelton has for Gwen’s kid is what has helped him to realize that he wants to be a father. He gets along with them great. If Gwen and Blake had a baby together, this would be the first child for Shelton.

Blake Shelton has been taking Gwen and her kids out to Oklahoma to have a good time together. They enjoy taking the kids out to do things that they would never get the chance to do in California. Blake even teased that having as much fun as they have together is probably illegal in California. Blake loves living in Oklahoma, but it would be shocking if Gwen ever actually moved here.

For now, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have told the world that they are a couple, but they have been quiet about what else is going on for them. If they are planning a baby or a wedding, then they aren’t telling anyone just yet about it. The fans can’t wait to hear that Gwen is pregnant again, but this time with Blake Shelton’s baby.

What do you think of the rumors that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani want to have a baby together? Do you feel like this is going to happen? Sound off in the comments below on your thoughts.

