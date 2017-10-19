Amy Roloff Invites Boyfriend And Friends Over For Soup Night, Jeremy And Audrey Take Ember For Morning Walk

Like most people on social media, Amy and Jeremy Roloff of the TLC reality show Little People, Big World like to share some details about their daily lives. This time around, Amy revealed that she hosted soup night on Wednesday while her son Jeremy told his followers that he, Audrey, and Ember Jean were out for a morning walk.

Amy shared a photo of soup night, which shows her friends gathered at the table ready to partake on some soup. Amy said that she’s in disbelief that their Wednesday Soup Night tradition is already a year old. This week’s soup of the day was her famous butternut squash soup.

Amy also expressed her appreciation for her friends for always coming over to spend their Wednesdays with her and her soups.

“So happy these friends still join me to gather around the table,” Amy said. “Love the friends in my life.”

Amy did say that a couple of her friends – Alicia and Randy — were not around for soup night this time. There is one member of the household who seems to be begging for some soup. Felix, a rescue dog who Amy described as “part chihuahua Terrier Schnauzer,” is seen with his paws on the lap of one of Amy’s guests.

That particular guest, who’s prominently seen in the photo, is Amy’s boyfriend, Chris Marek. Fans of the couple will be delighted to see Amy and Chris still together and enjoying soup night.

It was rumored months ago that the two were facing some issues that were enough for Amy to question whether Chris still wanted to be with her. Amy was mainly dealing with her own insecurities, which Chris quickly shot down. Chris insisted that he doesn’t have any problems with Amy’s short stature. As a matter of fact, their relationship seems to be even getting stronger especially after spending some days away on a motorcycle road trip back in August.

While Amy is enjoying her “second act” by spending her Wednesday nights with Chris and their friends, her son Jeremy is spending early fall mornings with his family. Jeremy shared a photo of Audrey pushing a stroller along the sidewalk as they go for a walk.

“Going for morning fall walks with the family,” said Jeremy. “Looks like a few folks decided to join us!”

Jeremy was talking about the couple of men walking behind Audrey and Ember Jean while lugging some camera equipment. One follower joked that Jeremy and his family were being stalked while another said they were the paparazzi. Another pointed out that the men are likely members of the Little People, Big World film crew.

This led some to ask Jeremy when the show will be back on air. Jeremy gamely informed them that the new season will start airing next month.

Most of his followers simply commended Jeremy for squeezing in some family time and getting a little bit of exercise while at it. Jeremy also agreed with one fan who said that she loves “walking in the fall, watching the trees change.”

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]