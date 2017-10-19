‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Maurice Benard Suggests He’s Leaving ‘GH’ — Fans Panic, Will Sonny Leave PC?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers reveal that some recent tweets have fans panicking that Maurice Benard (Sonny Corthinos) may be leaving the ABC soap opera. Maurice posted to Instagram that he just got done playing a character who is a gangster but loves his family. He asked his fans if they could guess who.

Some fans interpreted the tweet to mean that he would no longer play Sonny on General Hospital. One concerned follower replied to Benard’s tweet saying that she would miss him on GH and appreciated his portrayal of Sonny over the years. Maurice thanked her, which added to the panic from the fans.

Thankfully, it looks like it was just a big misunderstanding as Maurice had just wrapped up his scenes for the day. In the original Instagram post, the GH actor added a clapperboard emoji, which supports the notion that he had just wrapped up his day.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Maurice has been vocal about his excitement over Steve Burton’s return to the soap opera. Benard revealed that he and Steve have an excellent storyline coming up, but refused to give any juicy details. It sounded like Sonny and Stone Cold would have the chance to run Port Charles again so it doesn’t make much sense why he would choose to step away from the show right now.

Just got done playing a character I love he's a gangster he loves his wife and family and he has a few enemies can you guess????

Laura Wright, the actress who plays his wife, Carly Corthinos, replied to Benard’s tweet saying, “I know, I know,” adding a few smiley emojis. It seemed to imply that they had worked together and were both proud of their work. Wright did not congratulate him on his run as Sonny or say that she would miss him. You would expect her to be upset if Maurice decided to leave General Hospital.

It’s important to note that if Benard left GH, you would expect it to be big news. All the soap opera magazines would be talking about it and fighting to have an exclusive exit interview with him.

thank you so much — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) October 19, 2017

It sounds like it was just a misunderstanding. It doesn’t look like Maurice Benard is planning on leaving General Hospital anytime soon. Are you glad that Sonny Corthinos will be staying in Port Charles?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]