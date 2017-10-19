A Bill Clinton Accuser Slams Monica Lewinsky’s ‘#MeToo’ Tweet As Women From His Past Hit Twitter

The past seems to be haunting Bill Clinton these days as two women once affiliated with him long ago recently emerged to let their plight be known on social media. This came on the heels of Hillary Clinton’s comment about Donald Trump during her interview with Andrew Marr from BBC. Once Hillary dropped her comment that a “sexual assaulter” is living in the White House, people reminded her it wasn’t that long ago that her own husband was dealing with some accusations.

Whether it was a coincidence or not, two of the women affiliated with Bill Clinton from back in the days when he was accused of demonstrating less than stellar behavior with women, happened to pop up on the social media sites with some thoughts of their own. Hillary had been talking with Marr about the accusations levied against Harvey Weinstein and after giving her comment on being “appalled” and “shocked” when learning about Weinstein she twisted this up with Donald Trump. She said to Marr:

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it’s in entertainment, politics,” Clinton said. “After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office.”

People jumped all over the comment and some were quick to remind Hillary that there was a sexual aggressor in the White House at one time and that was “Bill Clinton.” Many called her on living in a glass house and throwing stones. A few of those tweets are seen below.

Hilary Clinton on Harvey Weinstein v Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinski…..Same male philosophy so why is she still with him? — geoff betteridge (@xylovocs) October 13, 2017

Fox News reports that when Bill Marr questioned her on Bill’s behavior, Hillary said, “That was a subject of a huge investigation in the late ’90s and there were conclusions drawn. That was clearly in the past.” Yet she was seemingly basing the accusation she made about Trump over a tape that was made while Trump was unaware he was being taped and it also happened long ago.

Then as Bill Clinton made his way across the pond to visit some important political figures his past seemed to bubble up back at home on social media sites. With both Lewinsky and Broaddrick making reference to their problems with Clinton.

Juanita Broaddrick rips Monica Lewinsky's 'Me too' tweet: 'Your silence was deafening' https://t.co/ztGQ4xqTRE — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 19, 2017

According to Fox News, actress Alyssa Milano made a request online for Twitter users to respond with a message if they had been subject to unwelcome advances. Monica Lewinsky, the famous intern who Bill Clinton first denied having sexual relations with, tweeted a simple #MeToo, but did not elaborate on what she meant by this tweet.

WOW: Did Monica Lewinsky just SMACK Bill Clinton with her #MeToo tweet? https://t.co/bpftyeGbm7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 16, 2017

It seems that Juanita Broaddrick, a woman who accused Bill Clinton of raping her back when she was 35-years-old, seemed to know what Lewinsky meant by the tweet. A tweet from last year tells Broaddrick’s side of her story, which is seen below.

I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73….it never goes away. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 6, 2016

When Broaddrick saw Lewinsky’s “MeToo” tweet she started out by tweeting a comment back at Lewinsky saying, “Better late than never Monica Lewinsky’s ME TOO. I have always felt sad for you, but where were you when we needed you?”

A few minutes passed when Broaddrick sent out another tweet that presented as more of a reprimand than her previous one. She said,”Your silence was deafening in the 90’s when Kathleen, Paula and I needed your voice.”

According to the Mirror, as Bill Clinton was leaving from his visit with Prime Minister Theresa May from 10 Downing Street in the U.K, Lewinsky tweeted another message being referred to as “cryptic” today. That message is seen below.

if i had a dollar for every time i find myself thinking: hypocrisy knows no bounds. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) October 19, 2017

It looks as if the women from Bill’s past are suddenly bubbling up on the social media, but why? Was it Hillary’s comment defending her husband against the accusations made about him as being “clearly in the past?”

[Feature Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]