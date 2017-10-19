Scheana Marie’s Boyfriend Deletes Breakup Post From Instagram, Is There Hope For A Reconciliation?

Scheana Marie’s boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, has deleted his breakup confirmation.

Less than two days after confirming to his fans and followers that he and the Vanderpump Rules star had called it quits, the actor returned to social media to delete the post as rumors began to swirl in regard to the couple’s seemingly strained relationship.

“They kind of broke up and they kind of didn’t,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on October 19.

According to the report, Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta are still talking but their busy schedules have made it hard to maintain a committed relationship. That said, the magazine’s insider said that when Parks-Valletta is in Los Angeles, he and Scheana Marie act as if they are still a couple.

“They are in between broken up and still on,” the source explained.

In his October 17 Instagram post, which came after one of his followers asked the whereabouts of his girlfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta said that he and Scheana Marie had broken up but said that they remained friends. He also hinted at a possible reconciliation, telling his fans and followers that they were going to “see what happens.”

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta began dating one another in January after being friends for several years. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, the relationship began just weeks after the reality star and her former husband, Mike Shay, confirmed plans for divorce.

Scheana Marie and her ex-boyfriend are still hanging out at this time but his schedule often keeps him out of time. As the outlet explained, Robert Parks-Valletta has been filming in San Francisco, as well as Los Angeles. So, their relationship has been complicated. That said, they continue to make plans with one another but aren’t as official as they one were.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta were last seen together in September.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year. A premiere date has not yet been set.

