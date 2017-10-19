Is Jenelle Evans Pregnant? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Shares Snapchat, Seems To Show Off Baby Bump

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married less than one month ago but ever since she said, “I do,” the Teen Mom 2 star has been facing rumors of a possible pregnancy.

While Jenelle Evans appears to have her hands full with her three children, eight-year-old Jace, three-year-old Kaiser, and eight-month-old Ensley, who she and Eason welcomed in January, rumors have continued in recent weeks and on Thursday, after landing in Los Angeles to film the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion, Evans rebooted the rumors on Snapchat with a shocking photo of what appeared to be a baby bump.

“Is Jenelle pregnant or is that the wind?” one fan asked, according to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on October 19.

“I’m not saying she’s pregnant but if it were the wind, wouldn’t some of her hair be blowing in the wind?” a second fan wrote in response.

In the photo Jenelle Evans shared on Snapchat, the longtime reality star was seen standing at the top of a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean sporting what appeared to be a baby bump. That said, while her stomach appeared to be noticeably larger, that may be the result of an ocean breeze causing her shirt to blow up.

Jenelle Evans shares her oldest son, 8-year-old Jace, with her mother, Barbara Evans, who was given full custody of the child, whose father is Andrew Lewis, earlier this year during a custody hearing in North Carolina. As for her middle son, three-year-old Kaiser, Evans shares custody with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, who she split from in 2015.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason share just one child, daughter Ensley, but he also has two older children from previous relationships, including daughter Maryssa and son Kaden.

Jenelle Evans hasn’t yet confirmed or denied the ongoing rumors in regard to her possible pregnancy. Instead, Evans has stayed completely silent on Twitter after threatening to quit Teen Mom 2 earlier this month and on Instagram, she appears to be focusing on advertisements rather than rumors.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]