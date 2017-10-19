Insiders Claim To Know When And How Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Will Make Their Pregnancies Public

Fans of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have been patiently waiting for the allegedly pregnant pair to confirm or deny if they are expecting with their respective boyfriends. At the moment, rumors are in high gear that both women are about four to five months along, and are expecting children in early 2018.

It has been rumored that Kylie Jenner is planning to “break the Internet” with her announcement, but an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan says that the pregnant sisters will make their announcement together.

The women will allegedly announce to the world they are expecting their first children via the Kardashian family Christmas card, a holiday tradition that goes viral every year.

It is unclear whether or not the family has already taken their annual Christmas card photo, as they have already posted on social media that they have shot their Christmas special over the past week. Kylie Jenner, however, was noticeably absent as the family ice skated, possibly because she is scared for her unborn child.

Kylie Jenner has been careful to shield her mid-section since the rumors began that she is expecting, either posting old photos or cropping it out in photos. This has made speculation grow even more.

Khloe Kardashian, who has become a fitness buff in the past few years, has showed pictures of her full body, but some believe they have caught a glimpse of a baby bump in pictures of Khloe shooting Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her family this past week in San Francisco.

She has also been accused of photoshopping her belly, with fans saying that the alleged mother-to-be has been flattening her stomach to ensure that she reveals the pregnancy only when the time is right.

Khloe is supposedly expecting her first child with NBA star, Tristan Thompson. She attempted to get pregnant with her ex, Lamar Odom, but ultimately failed. She has blamed this on Lamar.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, whom she broke up with in April of this year, is rumored to be pushing for a paternity test to ensure the baby isn’t his.

