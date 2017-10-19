Taylor Swift Is Releasing Another Song Off ‘Reputation’ Tonight At Midnight

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift just let her followers know she’s releasing her third song off her upcoming album Reputation tonight at midnight. The red-lipped singer announced the newest song, “Gorgeous,” will be available at the end of the day.

Swift has already released “Look what You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” in the past few weeks, and fans were not expecting a third song before Reputation is available on November 10.

On Instagram this afternoon, Swift posted two photos and one video back to back announcing the “Gorgeous'” release. The video shows a small graphic for “Gorgeous” with what sounds like a toddler saying the songs name. There is also a small musical beat, which will no doubt be featured in the song. Billboard describes it as “4 beats and 3 down beats in a highly computerized tone.”

The video has already been listened to over a million times in two hours. The third photo shared that the song will be released at midnight, eastern time.

Swift released “Look What You Made Me Do” on August 24 and left fans with mixed emotions. Die-hard Swifties praised the song, while others felt it was too much of a stylistic change. “LWYMMD” quickly rose to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song broke plenty of other records, including most streams in a week by a female artist.

The music video for “LWYMMD” aired during the MTV Video Music Awards and has almost 600 million views on YouTube. The video showcased all of Taylor’s old personas from her real life, and music videos. It was the singers declaration that the old Taylor was “dead,” and let fans know to expect something different in Reputation.

“…Ready for it?” was released on September 3, and didn’t gain the same traction as “LWYMMD,” but was liked more by critics. It only peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and does not have a music video.

“…Ready for it?” and “LWYMMD” couldn’t have been more different stylistically, leaving fans confused for what to expect from “Gorgeous.”

E! News also reported Swift has held her second secret session yesterday after holding one with fans in London last week. This time, the singer hosted fans at her home in Rhode Island where she lets her new friends preview her entire new album.

Fans can preorder Reputation now.

