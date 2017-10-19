‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Melts Down On GC Buzz After Car Crash – Brain Trauma Crisis

Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s soap magazines promise that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) loses control of her life and it all comes to a head during her appearance with Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) on GC Buzz. Victoria and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) are about to ruin Brash & Sassy with foolish spending based on false plans planted by Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Plus, Victoria is about to wreck her car and then things spiral out further, and it’s clear Vikki is in crisis.

Cane confrontation leads to car crash

Y&R spoilers show us week after week that Victoria is spinning out of control, making poor decisions, and her medical condition is driving this erratic behavior. Things are so bad that Vikki doesn’t even realize she needs help. On Friday’s Young and the Restless, Victoria gets nasty with Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) and Juliet Helton (Laura Allen) at the GCAC. Vikki tells the duo she feels bad for any child that has them as parents. That’s an awful thing to so – and indicates her health is fading fast.

YR spoilers from She Knows Soaps predict that Victoria spins completely out of control and winds up wrecking her car. Victoria keeps having these spells – she can’t hear properly, her ears are ringing, she’s making impulsive business and personal decisions, she’s not acting like herself, and she has no filter on what comes out of her mouth. In short, Victoria is not herself, and this is not a good thing. Everything’s about to crash down – her health, business, and personal life – and she’ll be stunned by what’s next.

What’s wrong with Victoria and can she be saved?

The good news is that Y&R is not planning to give Vikki MS like her mom Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) although it looked that way for a while. Instead, it looks much more like a traumatic brain injury, a brain tumor, or possibly even Lyme Disease. Lyme Disease is pretty trendy, so you never know. But her symptoms are a much better fit for a tumor. Whatever is going on medically, it’s all in her brain, and Victoria desperately needs an intervention.

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central for next week promise that Victoria is desperate to get Brash & Sassy back on track. She’s hoping to leverage the GC Buzz interview to promote the new men’s line, and this car wreck is a roadblock. Vikki is banged up and has bruises all over, but she refuses to call off the interview. According to the new Soap Digest, Victoria slathers on some makeup and shows up for her interview, ready to make the best impression. It’s a fail.

Victoria humiliates herself on GC Buzz

Y&R spoilers say that Hilary is playing nice and doesn’t intend to make Vikki look bad. She wants to make up for airing the footage of Victoria and Ben Hochman and is on her best behavior. Too bad Vikki’s not on hers. Just as the live show begins, Victoria has one of her spells. She is struck by a headache and blurry vision – just like has happened so many times recently. Vikki finds that she can’t function and finally realizes something is medically wrong with her, but she’s already on the air.

Young and the Restless spoilers promise everyone watching will be horrified by what they see next – except the staff at Jabot. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) told Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) to oversee the scheme against B&S since he’s got mama issues. Phyllis wants Brash & Sassy and Victoria out of Billy’s life, but this is much worse than anything imagined by her. The Newmans will be shocked by what comes out of Vikki’s mouth and her very public meltdown.

Astonishing medical diagnosis – will Vikki survive?

From there, it’s a race to get her to GC Memorial and get a diagnosis. The medical explanation for what’s been happing with Victoria astonishes everyone and pulls Billy closer to her orbit and further from Phyllis. Vikki’s health, company, and reputation crumble on Monday’s Y&R, but some good may come of it if it means Billy doesn’t leave her side. Check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]