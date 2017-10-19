Watch Chiefs Vs. Raiders 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & NFL Odds

On Thursday night, football fans get to watch the Chiefs vs. Raiders live streaming online or on television thanks to multiple networks. The two AFC teams were considered potential playoff contenders ahead of the NFL season, and Kansas City jumped out to a quick 5-0 record. The Oakland Raiders have struggled, and they are 2-4 about one-third of the way into their season. The two squads collide in Oakland for the latest edition of Thursday Night Football. Here are all the details for the upcoming game, including matchup odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Chiefs vs. Raiders game via live stream online.

The Oakland Raiders are just 1-2 at home this season and on a serious slump. After starting out 2-0 overall, the team has dropped four-straight. That includes last week’s close loss, 17-16, to the Los Angeles Chargers. Derek Carr had 171 yards and a touchdown but also two interceptions while running back Marshawn Lynch finished with 13 carries for 63 yards. The team dropped games before that one against Baltimore, Denver, and Washington. They’re hoping to reverse their fortunes tonight, but it could be tough against the high-powered offense of the Kansas City Chiefs. Of note, Oakland will start their newly-acquired linebacker, NaVorro Bowman, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed like they set an early benchmark as the team to beat in the NFL. They looked nearly unstoppable as they rolled out to a perfect 5-0 to start their season. However, last week saw Kansas City suffer their first loss at home as the Pittsburgh Steelers kept them in check. The Chiefs suffered a 19-13 loss, with their rookie running back held to just 21 yards on the ground. Still, this Kansas City team ranks near the top of the NFL in multiple offensive categories. They’re second in points per game (29.5) and yards per game (387.0), as well as fourth in rushing yards per game (134.8), and seventh in passing yards with 252.2 per game.

For tonight’s game, Odds Shark has compiled the various sportsbooks’ odds for the two teams and the game’s points total. The Oakland Raiders will be three-point underdogs at home tonight. They’re also at +130 to +140 on the moneyline while the Kansas City Chiefs are tonight’s favorites. They range in price on the moneyline from -150 to -160 at various sportsbooks. The consensus over/under points total is at 46.5 points for the complete game.

In terms of head-to-head meetings, the Chiefs have gone 5-0 against the Raiders in their last five meetings or 4-1 against the spread when playing Oakland in those games. Also, the points total has trended towards the under in eight of Kansas City’s last 12 meetings with Oakland on the road. The last time these two teams played was back on December 8th, 2016, at Kansas City with the Chiefs winning that game 21-13.

Thursday night’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders game is scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. Viewers can watch the game on live television on either their CBS affiliated station channel or the NFL Network. Cable and satellite subscribers may be able to see a live stream feed from their provider if they offer these sorts of features. CBS All-Access may also offer a live stream of the game for subscribers. The service is currently available on a one-week free trial through the CBS All-Access website.

In addition, tonight’s game will be live streaming online through the Amazon Prime service. All current members can log into their accounts and watch the game on various devices, including laptop computers, mobile phones, tablets, or streaming media players such as Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku. Beyond Amazon, Verizon customers may have access to the game feed on NFL Mobile while NFL Game Pass subscribers may also be able to see the game live streaming.

Another option for people who can’t see the game via cable or satellite is to sign up for a free SlingTV account. SlingTV has a one-week trial for new customers as their current offer. The SlingTV service is a monthly subscription that offers live and on-demand TV content via different channels. Customers can go to the Sling.com website and choose the Sling Orange channel package which includes NFL Network as part of the channel lineup.

[Featured Image by Brian Bahr/Getty Images]