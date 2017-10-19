“Empire: Season 4 Episode 5 “The Fool” Spoilers: Lucious’ Memory Loss Exposed, Claudia Not Afraid Of Cookie

Empire Season 4 Episode 5 “The Fool” spoilers reveal hidden plots and secrets that will be exposed. After Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) sent Lucious (Terrence Howard) home during auditions for an act after he started acting strangely, Cookie approaches nurse Claudia to find out how Lucious is doing. But Claudia seems to have her own agenda. In an attempt to trigger Lucious’ memory, she took him to a statue of a lion in Philadelphia, all without Cookie’s knowledge. Claudia also tells Lucious that she will do things on her own terms whether Cookie likes it or not and that she is not afraid of her either.

Unfortunately, the news about Lucious’ memory loss leaks. Naturally, the board is jittery that the CEO is having serious mental health problems, so Cookie tries to come to the rescue. Empire spoilers reveal that in an attempt to prove that he is fine, she invites the press to spend some quality time with him. Cookie wants them to see how he produces the first “20 for 20” album. Eddie Barker (Forest Whitaker) helps Lucious find his groove in the music studio again in what will hopefully be a successful attempt at misleading the press and Empire’s board.

Rockin' those FIERCE costumes. ???????????? Don't miss the #Empire Prince tribute episode tomorrow at 8/7c! A post shared by Empire (@empirefox) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Empire spoilers for Season 4 Episode 5 “The Fool,” via Spoilers Guide, indicate that Hakeem’s (Bryshere Y. Gray) conscience is starting to get to him. He knows that his secret arrangement with the Dubois family could have serious consequences. On the other hand, it seems like he will do anything for baby Bella.

Detective Pamela Rose (Teyonah Parris) knows that Andre (Trai Byers) is hiding something, but that didn’t stop things from heating up between them when he came to warn her to stop investigating the Giuliana case in the last episode. However, Empire spoilers state that Detective Pamela Rose will tell Andre some news regarding her investigation. She will reveal some key information about the explosion. It will be interesting to watch Andre process what she has told him.

Do you think Cookie wants too much from Lucious at this stage? What do you think is Claudia’s real agenda? How wise is it of Claudia not to be afraid of Cookie? Empire Season 4 Episode 5 “The Fool” airs on FOX network on November 1, 2017, at 8 EST.

