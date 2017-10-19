‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Gets Violent With Brady, Angrily Confronts Brother Over Nicole Leaving

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will react to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) leaving. Not only will he react, but Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will be confronted with his rage. Find out what to expect to happen between the two brothers next week.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to She Knows, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will convince Eric to come back to Salem. However, the outburst she walks in on won’t be Eric’s only act of violence. On Thursday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that the former priest will confront Brady. Even though Nicole didn’t say why she suddenly left Salem, Eric has a pretty good idea his brother was behind it.

Eric won’t just confront Brady with his words, either. A post in Daytime Royalty Online suggests that Eric reacts with violence and punches Brady Black in the face. This is a confrontation that fans will be shocked by, but it’s also been a long time coming. For too long, Eric has been trying to deny his feelings for Nicole. The minute he finally admits how he really feels, Nicole is forced out of town.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers paint Brady as the villain right now. However, some fans PREDICT that he won’t hate women forever. He feels betrayed and is heartbroken. He uprooted his entire life for Nicole. Of course, he is reacting horribly to Nicole’s confession. What he has done isn’t right, but Arianne Zucker thinks it is understandable.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Arianne Zucker explained that there is a long line of women that have hurt Brady. So, his reaction really isn’t that far-fetched. The question is, can Brady be redeemed? Will he ever love another woman again? Or is this just the beginning of a new Brady Black?

