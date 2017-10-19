‘American Chopper’ Back On TV After 5 Years: How Are Paul Sr. & Paul Jr.?

Great news for American Chopper fans! Discovery Channel is finally bringing back the hit motorcycle-construction reality series featuring the father-son duo, Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. The network confirmed this in a press release announcing that the new season will air in winter 2018.

American Chopper, which ran for six seasons from 2003-2012 (including its spin-off, Senior vs. Junior), was one of Discovery Channel’s highest rating shows ever. Aside from showing how they create world-class motorcycles, the show is famous for the dynamics of the Teutul family.

As fans know, Paul Sr. and his son Paul Jr. are two of the greatest bike builders in the country. They’re also two headstrong individuals. The father-and-son tandem always got into heated arguments due to their opposing views on how to do certain tasks in their custom bike shop, Orange County Choppers (OCC). Their bickering and verbal sparring may seem too scripted for the show, but it’s all for real. In fact, Paul Jr. eventually left his father’s shop. He later went on to start his own company, Paul Jr. Designs.

After five years of being off the air, fans are curious to know what the Teutuls have been doing. According to Discovery’s press release, the new season will feature Paul Sr. and Paul Jr. as they “set out to regain their place” in the bike building industry. In doing so, they will also try to work out their differences and reconnect as a family.

“With A-list celebrities, world famous athletes and Forbes 100 businesses as clients, millions of dollars and their brands’ reputations are on the line with every signature build,” the statement reads. “The two estranged builders also hope to reconcile their infamously fractured relationship.”

Despite their five-year TV hiatus, the Teutuls have been busy in their respective businesses. Paul Sr. has expanded Orange County Choppers into a one-stop shop. It’s now a popular attraction that includes a coffee shop, bowling alley, and restaurant, aside from its motorcycle showroom.

As for Paul Jr., he’s still churning out beautiful bike designs in his solo shop. He also started a family and had a two-year-old son.

“The father-son duo vow to begin a new chapter – again and put the past behind them, but now that Paul Jr. has a son, there are more parties involved. Will the Teutuls chopper businesses continue to survive – and even grow or will their complicated father-son relationship pose a threat to their shops?”

The previous seasons of American Chopper also featured Paul Teutul Sr.’s other children, including Danny and Mikey. Other OCC employees who appeared on the show were Rick Petko, Nick Hansford, and Christian Welter. It is unknown whether some or all of these guys will be back for the new season.

American Chopper will premiere on Discovery in late 2018.

[Featured Image by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images]