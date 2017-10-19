It’s been years since fans saw a new episode of Real Housewives of Miami, and some would still like to see it come back. But while there are rumors that there might be another version of the Real Housewives franchise, it decidedly will not be in Miami. When asked about the future of the dead series, Andy Cohen said to never say never, but it’s more likely that it will be in Palm Beach or Boca Raton, but not Miami, a sort of Real Housewives of South Florida franchise.

But when fans last heard about what was going on with Real Housewives of Miami, Marysol Patton, Joanna Krupa, Alexia Eehevarria, Lea Black, and Lisa Hochstein were all hanging in there and moving on with their lives down in the sunshine state. Lea Black spoke out about the upside and the downside of being part of the Real Housewives of Miami cast.

“Reality TV is stressful. Maybe a little time out will be good for her. On the other hand, I’m sure it’s a great income source for her. So you know, I feel bad for her. When you’re on that show, everyone’s looking for that ‘A-ha, caught you’ moment. And if they don’t find it, they’ll make it up. So, it’s a challenge.”

But there have been some big changes for a number of the cast members of the Real Housewives of Miami cast, who are likely happy not to be on camera when life dealt them lemons. Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have always had a roller coaster relationship, but they did get married after Real Housewives of Miami ended, and now they have finalized their divorce. Krupa’s lawyer, Raymond J. Rafool confirmed that the divorce of Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago was indeed finalized in August.

“Joanna and Romain remain grateful for the years they spent together and wish each other nothing but continued happiness and success.”

Neither party requested spousal support from the other. The Real Housewives of Miami couple got married back in 2013 in front of 150 guests which included Real Housewives of Miami stars Adriana DeMoura and Alexia Echevarria.

And speaking of Alexia, life has been rough for the woman dubbed the “Cuban Barbie” since Real Housewives of Miami stopped shooting as she lost her husband, Herman Echevarria, 61, died in his sleep from a heart attack. But since Herman died, Alexia has had a difficult relationship with her stepsons over who gets what. Herman’s sons from his first marriage want Alexia’s house she shared with Herman, and they have also threatened to sue if she doesn’t hand over the keys to Herman’s Maserati.

Alexia Echevarria sued her stepsons and they are suing her in return with a tug of war over property. Now there is a foreclosure lawsuit against the home where Alexia is living.

Real Housewives of Miami cast member Lisa Hochstein recently made news, and not in a good way when she was called tone-deaf for using a private plane to evacuate Miami before Hurricane Irma hit. Lisa Hochstein posted a photo of herself and her dogs boarding a private plane on Instagram causing fans to respond negatively. After nearly a page of comments calling Hochstein names, she responded.

“To all of these ignorant people leaving nasty comments… although it’s none of your damn business we were not the only ones in this plane. Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap.”

Real Housewives of Miami cast members Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura made news in the last year for attending the wedding of RHONY Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach, and have been a support for the former countess since the relationship went sour.

Lea Black of Real Housewives of Miami talked this summer about life after the Bravo series. Lea says she speaks to very few of the ladies from Real Housewives of Miami, but she is in touch with Joanna Krupa. Black got very involved in the last election, and she was outspoken as usual. She says that one-issue voting boggles the mind.

“If you are against abortion, then don’t have an abortion!”

On her Twitter account (@LeaBlackMiami) Lea Black muses regularly about the Trump administration and about topics ranging from healthcare to women’s issues.

Would you like to see the Real Housewives of Miami come back to Bravo?

