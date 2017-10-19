‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Shares Happy Family Photo Amid Divorce Reports, Marriage Troubles

Shannon Beador and her husband, David, are experiencing marriage trouble on The Real Housewives of Orange County but off-screen, they are one big, happy family with their three kids.

Days ago, as she opening up about her marriage troubles during a conversation with Tamra Judge on Monday night’s episode, Shannon Beador posted an image of herself and her husband, along with their daughters and a couple of friends, attending a USC football game in California.

During Monday’s show, as People magazine revealed to readers on October 16, Tamra Judge shockingly revealed that Shannon Beador was crying daily about her strained relationship as they prepared to embark on a girls trip to Iceland. In response, Beador said she was hopeful that once she left town, David would see that it is her who keeps their family together.

“I hope he realizes,” Shannon Beador said during the latest episode of the Bravo TV reality show. “And if he doesn’t, well there’s nothing I can do.”

Shannon Beador also said that her relationship with David felt more like they were roommates and because of the distance between them, she had begun to dwell on his past affair, which took place a couple of years ago and lasted several months. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Shannon Beador spoke extensively about David’s affair during the 10th season of the show and during Season 11, after attending couple’s counseling, she and David renewed their vows.

Shannon Beador has been leaning on her co-stars, specifically Tamra Judge, during the recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, when it comes to her latest photos on Instagram, Shannon Beador and her husband appear to be doing well. In fact, they’ve been spending a lot of time with their kids and appear to enjoy regular date nights with one another in Southern California.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]