Duggar Family News: Jana Duggar Featured At Joy-Anna Duggar Wedding To Lure Dating And Boyfriend Prospects?

The Duggar family released a never-been-seen-before photo album from Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding. The photos, beautifully shot and rendered, took Counting On fans’ collective breath away as they scrolled through the pictures from Joy’s big day. One thing that stood out from the pictures was that Jana Duggar, the eldest unmarried girl in the family, was positioned right next to the bride, despite the fact that she was not the maid of honor.

The 27-year-old Duggar has faced a lot of dating and boyfriend rumors ever since her family rose to fame with 19 Kids and Counting. As the oldest girl, she has been under a lot of pressure as several of her younger siblings — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, and Joseph Duggar — got married off in the last two years.

While she never has publicly been in a courtship, which is a term that the Duggars use to describe dating with marriage in mind, Jana has faced a couple of boyfriend rumors. Perhaps the most well-known suitor was Tim Tebow, an American athlete, but nothing came of the speculations. Jonathan Hartono was briefly rumored to have dated Jana, but he stated that was not the case on his personal Instagram account.

Even her twin, John-David Duggar, is thought to be dating a girl in Texas. He is training to be a pilot, which means that he spends a lot of time flying from Arkansas to the Lone Star State to get to know his girlfriend.

Things may change after Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding, in which Jana was featured prominently right next to the blushing bride. While Jill Duggar, who was then seven months pregnant with her second child, was the official maid of honor, Jana got to stand on the right side of Joy in many of the official wedding pictures.

“This is lovely! Thanks for giving us girls who hope to marry and have a big family home,” one fan commented. “It’s not too popular to want to be a stay-at-home wife and mother these days, so thanks for giving those of us who wish to be these things hope.”

Another way that Jana played a big role at her 19-year-old sister’s wedding was by helping Jessa plan a gift for her. In the latest clip by TLC, Jana took on some responsibility in making the wedding more memorable for Joy-Anna. While she does not look too enthused to take on this extra work, she certainly had a sense of humor.

Her 24-year-old sister suggested that they give a little something to Joy for her wedding day in accordance with the saying, “something new, something old, something borrowed, something blue.” Jana quickly remarked that the family has a shed full of old things they do not need and that they should turn the gift into “something old, something old, something old and something old.”

The older sisters offered advice for Joy on her wedding day! Link in the bio. A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on May 30, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Counting On fans are eager to hear some dating news from Jana, so much so that they are willing to jump to conclusions whenever they see a picture of her with an unfamiliar man. They did this to Jacob Wilson, who is her long-time friend.

“WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP,” he wrote, according to Radar Online. “[…] We’ve been friends for 21 years and all of a sudden! BAM! we just happen to be in the same picture so of course, the media has to make up a story about it to sell. So I’m here to clear the water… it ain’t true! moral of the story? Don’t believe what you see online.”

Do you think getting featured on Joy’s wedding will give Jana a boost in finding a boyfriend? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]