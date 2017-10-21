Reports about the possible departure of Mark Harmon from NCIS Season 15 have been making rounds online for quite some time already. Speculations suggest that the 66-year-old American actor’s frail health condition might force him to quit the popular CBS series. However, new reports suggest that Harmon is not leaving the show, but his role could totally change.

CarterMatt previously shared that the veteran star would have lesser field work this installment. The publication has debunked the claims that Mark Harmon is leaving the show after fifteen seasons. Aside from the fact that the Burbank-native is one of the foundations of the show, the actor is still under a contract, which means that he cannot just leave NCIS Season 15 on his most convenient time.

The news outlet has also explained that NCIS Season 15 is nowhere near cancellation despite the endless rumors. It even described the speculations “disturbing and wrong” as there is not enough evidence to prove that these are true.

However, CarterMatt has opened the possibility of Mark Harmon taking a new role behind the cameras because of his allegedly declining health. An unnamed source even told Radar Online that the actor is already considering NCIS Season 15 as his last. The same tipster said Harmon has been looking frail and weak lately.

“Mark talked it over with his wife, [Pam Dawber], and vowed to seriously consider making next season his last. He seems to have a lot less energy. When he isn’t working, he spends much of the time holed up inside his house. It’s very unusual for him. He’s always been so active and athletic.”

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither CBS nor Mark Harmon has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid viewers of the NCIS Season 15 should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, spoilers suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) would return to action in the imminent NCIS Season 15 Episode 5 as Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) asks for his help. The MI6 Officer will witness the abduction of his close pal in the upcoming “Fake It ‘Til You Make It” episode. Along with the NCIS team, agent Gibbs would try to determine the identity of the kidnapper.

However, the team would discover that the abductor has already escaped. Leroy Jethro Gibbs is also said to find out that the suspect is selling confidential military information to an unidentified bargain hunter. NCIS Season 15 Episode 5 is set to air on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

