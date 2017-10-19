Apparently Feuding With Jennifer Aniston Could Cost You Your Career, Just Ask Chelsea Handler

When you have an A-list celebrity as a best friend, it is probably best not to leak private information about them, but that is exactly what Chelsea Handler did during her friendship with Jennifer Aniston, and her mistake is costing her big time. Does Handler regret hurting her former BFF?

A source close to the comedian says that Handler knows she “really messed things up,” and she feels horrible about her feud with Aniston. But, the Friends star isn’t crying about it. Instead, she is making the former Chelsea Lately host pay for her actions.

According to Radar Online, Aniston has cut Handler out of her circle of friends and turned the industry against her. She even convinced big-time publicist Stephen Huvane to drop Handler, which she could easily do because the Horrible Bosses star is his No. 1 client.

Huvane is one of the best publicists in Hollywood, and he represented Handler for years. But after her falling out with Aniston, it didn’t take long for him to drop the comedian from his client list. Handler’s Netflix show was also recently canceled. Despite the cancellation, she claims she left the show to have more time to be a female activist.

At one time, Jennifer Aniston and Handler were so close that the raunchy comedian was one of the few, exclusive guests at Aniston’s wedding to Justin Theroux in 2015. However, the friendship is no more, and Handler claims to have a new circle of friends that includes Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell.

Even though the two are no longer besties, Handler recently spoke out about the recent tabloid report that Brad Pitt is attempting to reconcile with Aniston after his split from Angelina Jolie. Handler told U.K.’s You Magazine that Aniston doesn’t care about Jolie or Pitt, and it is crazy that people think she does. Handler added that Aniston doesn’t sit around caring about the Maleficent star.

This isn’t the first time the comedian has gone after Jolie. Last year, during an episode of her Netflix show Chelsea, she made a joke about the Academy Award-winning actress’ relationship with Pitt falling apart after being together for over a decade.

“There are reports that part of the problem was Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed,” she said of Pitt. “I wonder why he needed to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages?”

Dear @chelseahandler – your show was cancelled because nobody watched it, not because you decided it was time to be an activist. #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/BvYMp9eCpJ — Cyrus Firth ???????? (@CyrusFirth) October 19, 2017

Pitt, of course, left the Just Go With It star for Jolie after he starred with her in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and the couple have six children. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced in 2005.

